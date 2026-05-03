D’Astous Diary: Winning in Quebec, overcoming injury and a first look at Game 7

The D’Astous Diary is a series looking behind the scenes at Lightning defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous’ first career experience of the ins and outs of the Stanley Cup Playoffs through 1-on-1 interviews.

Not unlike the Tampa Bay Lightning First Round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens as a whole, Lightning defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous’ first taste of the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been a bit of a roller coaster.

The 27-year-old defenseman made his NHL playoff debut in Game 1 but saw just 9:35 of ice time before being forced to exit the game due to injury. He then had to miss the next four games.

“It was unfortunate that I got injured last game and I wish I could have helped the team earlier, but that’s just hockey,” he said. “Now that I’m back I’m really excited, and I’m happy to be back and be able to contribute.”

D’Astous said it was difficult to watch games from the press box when he’s accustomed to being on the ice with his teammates. Every game and every play, he remained analyzing—and sometimes perhaps stressing—from afar.

He chuckled.

“I feel like it was a little bit more nerve-racking when you watch from up top than when you play,” D’Astous said. “Both teams are really good and the series is really tight, so it’s fun to be a part of.”

D’Astous was able to draw back into the lineup for Game 6 and helped Tampa Bay keep the Canadiens off the scoresheet in Friday's 1-0 overtime victory.

He played just shy of 19 minutes in time on ice with four shots on goal, also dishing out four hits and blocking a pair of Montreal shot attempts.

“I was just hoping I could get in and help,” he said. “It was hard to watch sometimes and not being able to help the team. So I was super excited about the last game, and I am for tonight, too.”

The Quebec native got to face the team he grew up rooting for while also experiencing the Bell Centre playoff atmosphere for the first time.

His mother, Mary-Claude, and brother, Pierre-Antoine, both attended Game 6 in Montreal and “loved” getting to see D’Astous play in the playoffs in person for the first time

D’Astous mentioned that he might have received a few extra French chirps from fans around the rink, but he didn’t notice too much extra attention in that regard.

“It was unreal,” he said of playing a playoff game at the Bell Centre. “We know they have great fans. They're very loud, and it was fun being that loud. Even if you're playing against them, it’s fun to have that vibe in the rink, and being a French Canadian makes it even more fun for me. It was just a great experience for me overall.”

Now, he’s about to experience another career first as he seeks to help the Lightning earn a Game 7 victory and series win.

“Obviously, the stakes are way bigger, but I think it's just another game and we just have to play our game,” he said. “We’re confident in our game and we know what we have to do. We just have to stick to the game plan.”

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