‘It’s never too late’: Hedman renewed by mental health break

A courageous step back

When 4 Nations Team Sweden teammate Linus Ullmark was away from the game due to mental health during the regular season, Hedman was a sounding board for the Ottawa Senators goalie

Ullmark, as well as former Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, were among those who were quick to return the favor for Hedman when it was the defenseman’s turn to focus on his mental health over the past few months.

“In the beginning it was more with my therapist. Guys were reaching out, and I really didn't have the energy to reach back at that point,” Hedman said. “But it was a tremendous amount of support, not just from my teammates, but around the league as well…Tremendous support, and now we’re just looking forward to what’s ahead.”

It was difficult for Hedman to have to watch his teammates from afar for the final weeks of the 2025-26 season, especially in the postseason.

“I’m very proud of how he handled it all,” General Manager Julien BriseBois said. “As always, he put the team first. He put his family first, put everyone else first, and he kind of came in second. The courage he's shown in being open today and addressing not just today, but even when he left the team, it took a lot of courage to do that. That was the right thing to do for him, for us, for his family. I'm really proud of him and the work he's done, and I'm glad he's much better. I'm glad he’s in a good spot, and I'm glad that he's gonna be on our team next year, and I expect him to have a good season.”

The longest tenured Bolt was present around the team over the past few weeks, participating in skates and traveling for the final roadtrips of the season.

He felt close to being able to play near the end of the first round, he revealed on Tuesday. Whether he was in the lineup or not, his presence was felt regardless.

‘All we can ask for'

Forward Nick Paul also raises awareness surrounding mental health through his Points by Paul fundraiser. he called Hedman’s decision to take a break from hockey one of bravery.

“It just shows mental health, it can happen to anybody. I think it was very brave, very strong to have to do what he did,” Paul said on Tuesday. “It’s not easy when you have media and cameras and you don't know what the outside world's gonna say. It's hard to pull yourself away and take care of yourself when everyone's gonna be talking about it, and for him to do that, he's really strong. That's who Heddy is. He's a great leader. He's a great person around the room, a great friend.”

Teammate Ryan McDonagh is just happy his friend is back—and okay.

“Victor's one of my closest friends and a huge, huge, huge piece of the Lightning organization and our team, and what he means to us not even on the ice, but off the ice, the kind of person that he is, the kind of human that he is. (We were) trying to be there to support him because he's done that his whole life for us in different fashions and sacrificed so much for this team, this city, this organization,” McDonagh said.

“Everybody that was on the team in the room with him this year was there for him and just wanted to be there and wishing that he was back as soon as possible. Just being around him pretty much every day here recently, he seems like he's his old self again and feeling better about himself, and that's all we can ask for.”

With the 2025-26 season officially closed, Hedman and the Lightning will have more time to reflect on the previous 12 months.

And while Hedman feels like himself again, he knows there are people out there who might not be in that same position. He asked for help, and he hopes others will seek the same if needed.

“This game has given me a lot in life. At the end of the day there’s gonna be a life after hockey, too. Just don't stick with your thoughts. There's a lot of people out there that can help you, and that's what I found out. It's never too late either,” Hedman said.

“The mental part is just as important, if not more important, than the physical part. This game has given me everything, but it takes a toll on you as well. So just don't sit around with your thoughts by yourself. Just reach out and get the help you need.”

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