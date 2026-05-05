‘It’s never too late’: Hedman renewed by mental health break

For the first time in a while, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman on Tuesday found himself positioned in front of a microphone at the center of the media conference room at Benchmark International Arena.
The Captain’s presence was welcomed. So, too, was the occasional smile on his face.
Tuesday marked a welcome back of sorts to No. 77, who feels like himself again after stepping away from hockey in order to step forward in his mental health.
Hedman spoke for the first time since the team announced in March that the 34-year-old defenseman was taking a leave of absence due to personal reasons. He revealed this week that his absence was to tend to his mental health, which had spiraled in the midst of a difficult season.
A step back to step forward
Following a March 19 game in Vancouver, Hedman realized he needed help and missed the final 22 games of the season. He turned his attention to bettering his mental health as he sought to “find himself again”.
“It was a combination of a lot of things,” Hedman said of the decision. “That’s when I said for my sake and for the team’s sake, it’s better for me now to step away and focus on myself. What the team did the whole season, I’m super proud of what they accomplished. It still sucks what happened two days ago, but the way they played and fought and guys that have stepped up, it makes you proud.”
Hedman this season shared his passion for helping those affected by mental health through a Hockey Talks Night initiative as an ambassador for NOSOLO, a brand which donates to mental health causes.
The Lightning leader is a longtime supporter of mental health in the Bay Area and is no stranger to the battle. Hedman revealed on Tuesday that he’s received support from a therapist for years.
It refreshed his perspective on life away from the arena, especially recently.
“It just helps to have someone to talk to. My therapist has no clue what hockey is. She's learning, but that's kind of nice, too,” Hedman said. “She’s not focused on me as a hockey player, she’s focused on me as a person. That’s been great, and she’s been a tremendous help. She’s one of the big reasons that I’m standing here today and feeling the way I feel.”
This was a difficult season for Hedman, whose broken foot during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs made for a late start to offseason training. He then hurt his hip during the preseason, and the roadblocks didn’t stop.
He began to like his game but then injured his elbow and required surgery. He made it back in time to play for Team Sweden at the Olympics, but he couldn’t finish the tournament due to a new injury.
“It's just a year to learn from and a year to look back at. Only playing 33 games, it's not ideal, obviously, but it was physically and mentally draining. I feel fresh, but it feels great, so I’m ready to get back to work throughout the summer and be involved here next year.”