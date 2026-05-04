Game 7 Recap: Canadiens 2, Lightning 1

Tampa Bay's season comes to an end with a Game 7 loss to Montreal on Sunday

TBLvsMTL_Game7_050326_Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

The 2025-26 Tampa Bay Lightning season came to an end on Sunday. 

The Lightning fell 2-1 to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 of their first round series.

Montreal scored to make it 1-0 late in the first period when a Nick Suzuki redirection that was heading wide of the net bounced into the net off of a Lightning defender’s shinpad.

Tampa Bay rookie Dominic James then tied the game with 6:33 to play in the second period on a tipped point shot during a power play.

Montreal got the 2-1 goal on a midair whack at the goal line in the third period for the winner.

Scoring Summary
First period
MTL 1, TBL 0
18:39 Nick Suzuki (1) - Kaiden Guhle, Josh Anderson
Montreal got a lucky bounce to take the first lead of the night when a redirection by Nick Suzuki bounced off the leg of a Lightning defender and into the net late in the first period.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, MTL 4

Second period
MTL 1, TBL 1
13:27 Dominic James (2) - Charle-Edouard D’Astous, Gage Goncalves - PP
The Lightning tied the game on the power play with a Dominic James tip in front of the Montreal net following Charle-Edouard D’Astous’ shot from the point.

Shots on goal: TBL 12, MTL 0

Third period
MTL 2, TBL 1
11:07 Alex Newhook (1) - Lane Hutson, Guhle
Montreal regained their advantage in the 11th minute of the third period. Forward Alex Newhook batted a puck out of midair below the goal line, and the puck bounced in for a 2-1 score.

Total shots: TBL 29, MTL 9

News Feed

D’Astous Diary: Winning in Quebec, overcoming injury and a first look at Game 7

Lightning stay centered, motivated for Game 7

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Brandon Hagel

Nuts & Bolts: A winner-take-all Game 7 on home ice

The Backcheck: Goncalves OT winner, Vasilevskiy send First Round series to Game 7

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 1, Canadiens 0 - OT - Game 6

Game 6 Recap: Lightning 1, Canadiens 0 - OT

Quebec native Gourde not distracted by added attention in Round 1

Jon Cooper voted Jack Adams Award finalist

James aims to keep improving after first career playoff goal

Nuts & Bolts: On the road for a must win Game 6

Lightning employees to Be the Thunder at Game 6 after team donation

The Backcheck: Montreal takes Game 5, series lead over Bolts Wednesday

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Canadiens 3, Lightning 2

Game 5 Recap | Canadiens 3, Lightning 2

Andrei Vasilevskiy voted Vezina Trophy finalist

Hagel the heartbeat: 38’s spark felt by Bolts beyond the ice

Nuts & Bolts: Back on home ice for a pivotal Game 5