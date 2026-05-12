James, Goncalves rose to the occasion this postseason

When the Tampa Bay Lightning needed a big play this postseason, some of the youngest players in the locker room rose to the occasion.

Forwards Dominic James and Gage Goncalves each stepped up their contributions during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Lightning are excited for what those contributions could mean moving forward.

Veteran forward Brayden Point was among those who spoke highly of both players throughout the 2025-26 season. When asked about their playoff showings, Point referenced Goncalves’ overtime winner in Game 6 that forced a winner-take-all Game 7 as well as James’ tying goal in the final game of the series.

“I think you saw their confidence start to come out even more,” Point said. “Those guys have got all the tools, and when they start playing with that confidence they're impact players for sure.”

James, 23, finished his first Stanley Cup Playoffs experience with two goals and three points while playing in all seven games. He recorded a point in each of the final three games of the series, which included an assist on Goncalves’ game-winner in Game 6.

The forward scored seven goals and 15 points across 43 regular season games in his rookie campaign. He was signed by the Lightning as a free agent in September and joined training camp late, eventually making his NHL debut before the end of October.

“We saw Dominic James (as) an NHL prospect, someone that certainly had the wheels and had the compete, played with pace. And then it was, would he be able and how quickly would he adjust to the pro game, how quickly would he adjust to the physicality of the pro game, the 82 games, the grind? But he adjusted great,” Lightning Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois said.

James missed the final 24 games of the regular season due to a lower-body injury, but he exhibited his usual jump when he returned to the lineup for the postseason. He was one of the team’s fastest skaters this season, something BriseBois called a “breath of fresh air”.

James showed off his speed with a 23.71 mph burst in a Nov. 28 game against Detroit, which ranked in the 97th percentile across all NHLers this season.

“He was a breath of fresh air, I think, for the locker room, for our environment,” BriseBois said. “His ability to carry the puck up ice is extremely valuable. We missed it when he was out of the lineup, and I thought he did great in the series, especially coming off that injury, not really having any time to get reps before. He was out for multiple weeks, and his first game back is Game 1 in the Stanley Cup playoffs. He did really, really well and only got better as the series went on.”

Goncalves also finished the playoffs with three points following another step forward during the regular season.

The second-round selection by the Lightning at the 2020 NHL Draft set career highs for goals (11), assists (22), points (33), plus-minus (+26) and penalty minutes (41) this season.

His biggest moment of the year was the winning score in Game 6.

Goncalves won a physical battle against the Montreal defenseman in front of the net, got his initial try on frame and then buried the rebound in the ninth minute of overtime for the 1-0 win on May 1.

Goncalves and James played on the same line during the playoffs, and Goncalves saw a decent run of time in the top six this season as well. The Lightning youngsters were prepared for the moment when it mattered most, which assistant coach Dan Hinote alluded to in March.

“We've got a lot of very good hockey players here that can fill roles that maybe you're not slotted into to at the start of the season,” Hinote said. “And you've seen that with Gonzo going up and (Oliver Bjorkstrand) and at times, Dominic James, and these guys have filled where maybe they weren't comfortable. But it's how you grow. So to me, going into playoffs if everybody’s firing on full cylinders, that gives you a huge benefit because you've had guys play in extended roles and you never know what's going to happen in playoffs. If a guy's got to go up, we're ready for that.”

Goncalves and James are both under contract for next season.