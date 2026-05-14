TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the Lightning Community Heroes for the months of April and May. Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, that will be designated to the charities of their choice. Since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero Program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community, the Lightning Foundation has granted $36.37 million to 798 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. For more information on April and May’s Community Heroes, please click here.
Tampa Bay Lightning honor April and May Community Heroes
Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant for charities of their choice
April 2
671st Community Hero: James Bain
Donation Recipients: Innocence Project & All Sports Community Service
April 4
672nd Community Hero: Santosh Govindaraju
Donation Recipients: Art Conservatory for Teens (ACT)
April 13
673rd Community Heroes: Dana Brown and Sarah Roddenberry
Donation Recipients: Best Buddies
April 15
674th Community Hero: Peggie Sherry
Donation Recipients: Faces of Courage
April 19
675th Community Hero: Team MacDill
Donation Recipients: MacDill Air Force Base
April 21
676th Community Hero: Chris Godwin
Donation Recipients: Team Godwin
April 29
677th Community Hero: Declan Farmer
Donation Recipients: Adaptive Hockey
May 3
678th Community Hero: John Bell
Donation Recipients: The Tampa Theatre
About the Community Hero Program
During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.
For more information on the Community Hero Program, please click here.