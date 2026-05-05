The FourCheck: Exit interviews on accountability, contracts and the future

The Tampa Bay Lightning put a bow on the 2025-26 NHL season on Tuesday morning with an end of season media availability at Benchmark International Arena.

Several Lightning players, as well as Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois, answered questions both to wrap up the year and preview what could be coming this summer.

“You need breaks to win a championship, but first and foremost, you need an excellent hockey team. And we had an excellent hockey team this year,” BriseBois said. “We're gonna have an excellent hockey team again next year, just based on the players that we expect to have coming back. I have a reason to believe that we're going to be a contender again next season. We're going to be fighting for a playoff spot. We're going to be driven to do better than we did this year, and I believe we will do that.”

Here are four takeaways from Tuesday in the latest edition of the FourCheck:

Lightning veterans expect more from themselves

Nearly every player who stood behind the microphone on Tuesday said they expect more from themselves following a fourth consecutive exit in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Brandon Hagel led the team on offense with eight points, and his six postseason goals matched the franchise record for goals in a playoff series. He still wasn’t satisfied with his playoff performance, particularly when the series was tied 2-2 coming back to Tampa for Game 5.

Montreal won Game 5 by a 3-2 score in an effort that displeased the Lightning.

“In Game 7 we gave up nine shots, so it's not on them (coaches). It's not on anyone,” Hagel said. “You put on a performance like that, you're gonna win 99.9% of the time. But you go out in Game 5 and your best players aren’t your best players, starting with myself, to take a lead in the series, to give yourself a little bit more comfortability, probably one of the biggest games in the series…It's just unacceptable…In games like that, you’ve got to show up, and I don’t think our best players did that.”

Forward Brayden Point finished with one goal in the playoffs. He plans to spend time this summer focused on his shooting in preparation for next season.

“Especially in a series that's so tight, a couple of goals would’ve went a long way. A lot of that’s on me. You gotta find a way to produce and you need guys from all lines to score in the playoffs. And again, I wasn't a part of that. It's tough, but you’ve got to look yourself in the mirror and see why, and you’ve got to work on those things in the summer now to hopefully not let it happen again.”

Point suffered injuries during the regular season but said he was healthy for the playoffs. He finished the regular season with 18 goals, the first time since 2017 that he scored less than 20 goals.

He wants to improve on releasing shots, getting pucks off his stick in tight and “increasing the scoring zone” for himself.

“You can learn from it, and I've definitely learned some things in my game that I need to get better at and now it’s about putting in the work,” Point said. “This summer's gonna be a great opportunity for me to work on those things that I identified. Sometimes the way you played in the past doesn't always work when you get older, and the game kind of changes, so now it's about just putting in the work so you can produce at a level that’s gonna help the team win.”

Nikita Kucherov said regardless of the fact that the team pushed their series against the Montreal Canadiens to seven games, it doesn’t matter without the final victory.

He said the team has to be better at 5-on-5 play and create more scoring chances. He said the team can improve in every area in preparation for next year.

“I hope it got better,” he said of executing under pressure. “But at the same time, my game had to be better. It wasn’t, so it is what it is.”

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy credited his team for being better defensively this year but said the team needs to do its job on all fronts. He won’t accept any of the ‘hockey gods’ talk about who deserved what result in a tilted Game 7 or this postseason as a whole.

“We all have to do our jobs. Me, I have to make saves. Defense has to block shots, kill penalties,” Vasilevskiy said. “Offense, they should score goals. We all have to do our jobs. But when one part of the team does the job good enough to win, the other doesn’t, that's how you end your season.”