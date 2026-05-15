Moser, Carlile will represent Lightning at 2026 IIHF World Championship

The 16-team tournament opens with preliminary round action today and concludes with the medal games on Sunday, May 31. Teams are split into a pair of eight-team groups for the round robin preliminary round, with the top four teams on each side advancing to the quarterfinals on May 28.

The quarterfinals are single elimination, with the four winning teams advancing to the semifinal round, set for May 30. The losing teams in the semifinals will play for bronze, while the winning teams advance to play for a gold medal.

Lightning fans don’t have to wait long to see Bolts hit the ice, as Moser and Switzerland will face Carlile and Team USA in a 2:20 p.m. matchup today.

Moser played for Team Switzerland at the 2025 World Championship and finished third among Swiss defensemen in scoring with a goal and six points in 10 games. Moser has played in five different world championships for Team Switzerland and also scored four points in five games for his country at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

This summer’s tournament marks Carlile’s international debut with Team USA.