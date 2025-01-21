Recap: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 3

The Tampa Bay Lightning fought back late, but the Toronto Maple Leafs took a 5-3 win in Monday’s Atlantic Division bout at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Auston Matthews scored on a five-hole shot only four minutes into the game on a 2-on-1, and William Nylander doubled the home team’s lead early in the second period.

Nick Paul pulled the Lightning within a goal of Toronto on two separate occasions on Monday, but the host Maple Leafs held on for an empty-net goal and victory.

Paul’s power-play goal with 7:55 left in the game had cut the lead to 4-3.

Paul co-led the Lightning in scoring alongside Darren Raddysh, who had a goal and assist, and Victor Hedman, who finished with two assists.

Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson ended with 23 saves. Tampa Bay is now 25-17-3 this season and finishes a back-to-back in Montreal on Tuesday.

Scoring summary

First period

TOR 1, TBL 0

4:06 Auston Matthews (19) - Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

The defending Rocket Richard Trophy winner took advantage of an early 2-on-1 rush to make it 1-0 Toronto.

Shots on goal: TOR 11, TBL 6

Second period

TOR 2, TBL 0

13:44 William Nylander (28) - Morgan Reilly

A breakaway for one of the NHL’s leading goalscorers this season ended with a 2-0 lead for the home team. Nylander’s shot beat Johansson on the blocker side after the forward was sprung by a Lightning turnover in the offensive zone.

TOR 2, TBL 1

16:07 Nick Paul (12) - Darren Raddysh, Brayden Point

The Lightning got on the scoreboard when forward Nick Paul redirected a point shot by Darren Raddysh past Woll.

TOR 3, TBL 1

19:37 Knies (17) - Mitch Marner, Matthews

Knies snuck behind the Tampa Bay defense for a shot near the Lightning net with 22.3 seconds remaining in the second period and a 3-1 lead.

Shots on goal: TBL 12, TOR 8

Third period

TOR 3, TBL 2

8:07 Raddysh (3) - Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov

Raddysh’s slap shot from the point pulled the Lightning within a goal of Toronto before the midway point of the third period.

TOR 4, TBL 2

10:09 Knies (18) - Marner, Bobby McMann - PP

Knies scored his second goal of the night to restore Toronto’s two-goal lead midway through the third period. Knies found a rebound at the left side of the net after a Mitch Marner shot from the point.

TOR 4, TBL 3

12:05 Paul (13) - Brandon Hagel, Hedman - PP

Paul’s second tally of the night got Tampa Bay within a goal of Toronto once again. Paul redirected a Brandon Hagel shot-pass in front of the Toronto net.

TOR 5, TBL 3

18:55 Marner (15) - EN

Marner’s empty-net goal sealed the final score.

Total shots: TBL 30, TOR 28