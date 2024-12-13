Recap: Lightning 8, Flames 3

Calgary cut a 4-1 Tampa Bay lead to a single goal in the second period, but the Lightning exploded again in the third period for an 8-3 victory at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.
Jake Guentzel recorded a hat-trick and Nikita Kucherov tied the franchise record for points in a game with six (one goal, five assists).
The Lightning scored four goals in the third period after Calgary made it 4-3 in the second period on a night Tampa Bay’s power-play went 3-for-3.
Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves to earn the win in his 500th NHL game.
Tampa Bay is now 15-10-2 and finishes its four-game road trip in Seattle on Saturday.
Scoring summary
First Period
CGY 1, TBL 0
4:42 Jonathan Huberdeau (11) - Unassisted
A 2-on-1 was finished by Calgary’s Jonathan Huberdeau for the first score of the game near the right post.
TBL 1, CGY 1
18:40 Nikita Kucherov (14) - Unassisted
Tampa Bay evened the game late in the first period when Nikita Kucherov stripped Jonathan Huberdeau of the puck at the defensive zone and buried the breakaway with a shot into the top left corner of the net.
Shots on goal: TBL 9, CGY 9
Second period
TBL 2, CGY 1
6:25 Jake Guentzel (13) - JJ Moser, Kucherov
Jake Guentzel slipped a shot through Calgary goalie Dan Valdar’s glove moments after accepting a pass from Lightning defenseman JJ Moser.
TBL 3, CGY 1
7:55 Brayden Point (19) - Kucherov - PP
Tampa Bay extended its lead on Brayden Point’s 11th power-play goal of the season 1:30 after Guentzel first gave the visitors an advantage.
TBL 4, CGY 1
11:05 Anthony Cirelli (12) - Point, Kucherov - PP
The Lightning power play scored its second goal of the second period with one second remaining on the man advantage when Anthony Cirelli tucked a loose puck home at the far post.
TBL 4, CGY 2
12:14 Nazem Kadri - Huberdeau, Kevin Bahl
Forward Nazem Kadri cut into Tampa Bay’s lead when he found himself alone in front of Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.
TBL 4, CGY 3
14:50 Connor Zary (7) - Blake Coleman
The Flames pulled within a single goal of the Bolts after a snapshot by Conor Zary found the back of the Lightning net.
Shots on goal: TBL 8, CGY 7
Third period
TBL 5, CGY 3
00:43 Brandon Hagel (13) - Cirelli
A shot from the point hit Brandon Hagel in front of the net, and Hagel roofed the puck into the top left corner to give the Lightning lead a cushion less than a minute into the third period.
TBL 6, CGY 3
11:34 Guentzel (15) - Kucherov, Point - PP
The Lightning scored their third power-play goal of the night when Guentzel deked to the backhand and roofed it into the top right corner after a feed from Kucherov.
TBL 7, CGY 3
13:22 Conor Geekie (5) - Hagel, Cirelli
Rookie Conor Geekie scored on his sixth shot of the night, this time on a 2-on-1 with Hagel.
TBL 8, CGY 3
17:21 Guentzel (16) - Point, Kucherov
Guentzel finished the hat-trick and Kucherov tied the franchise record for most points in a game (six) on the final goal of the game.
Total shots: TBL 26, CGY 22