Recap: Lightning 8, Flames 3

Calgary cut a 4-1 Tampa Bay lead to a single goal in the second period, but the Lightning exploded again in the third period for an 8-3 victory at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

Jake Guentzel recorded a hat-trick and Nikita Kucherov tied the franchise record for points in a game with six (one goal, five assists).

The Lightning scored four goals in the third period after Calgary made it 4-3 in the second period on a night Tampa Bay’s power-play went 3-for-3.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves to earn the win in his 500th NHL game.

Tampa Bay is now 15-10-2 and finishes its four-game road trip in Seattle on Saturday.

Scoring summary

First Period

CGY 1, TBL 0

4:42 Jonathan Huberdeau (11) - Unassisted

A 2-on-1 was finished by Calgary’s Jonathan Huberdeau for the first score of the game near the right post.

TBL 1, CGY 1

18:40 Nikita Kucherov (14) - Unassisted

Tampa Bay evened the game late in the first period when Nikita Kucherov stripped Jonathan Huberdeau of the puck at the defensive zone and buried the breakaway with a shot into the top left corner of the net.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, CGY 9

Second period

TBL 2, CGY 1

6:25 Jake Guentzel (13) - JJ Moser, Kucherov

Jake Guentzel slipped a shot through Calgary goalie Dan Valdar’s glove moments after accepting a pass from Lightning defenseman JJ Moser.

TBL 3, CGY 1

7:55 Brayden Point (19) - Kucherov - PP

Tampa Bay extended its lead on Brayden Point’s 11th power-play goal of the season 1:30 after Guentzel first gave the visitors an advantage.

TBL 4, CGY 1

11:05 Anthony Cirelli (12) - Point, Kucherov - PP

The Lightning power play scored its second goal of the second period with one second remaining on the man advantage when Anthony Cirelli tucked a loose puck home at the far post.

TBL 4, CGY 2

12:14 Nazem Kadri - Huberdeau, Kevin Bahl

Forward Nazem Kadri cut into Tampa Bay’s lead when he found himself alone in front of Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

TBL 4, CGY 3

14:50 Connor Zary (7) - Blake Coleman

The Flames pulled within a single goal of the Bolts after a snapshot by Conor Zary found the back of the Lightning net.

Shots on goal: TBL 8, CGY 7

Third period

TBL 5, CGY 3

00:43 Brandon Hagel (13) - Cirelli

A shot from the point hit Brandon Hagel in front of the net, and Hagel roofed the puck into the top left corner to give the Lightning lead a cushion less than a minute into the third period.

TBL 6, CGY 3

11:34 Guentzel (15) - Kucherov, Point - PP

The Lightning scored their third power-play goal of the night when Guentzel deked to the backhand and roofed it into the top right corner after a feed from Kucherov.

TBL 7, CGY 3

13:22 Conor Geekie (5) - Hagel, Cirelli

Rookie Conor Geekie scored on his sixth shot of the night, this time on a 2-on-1 with Hagel.

TBL 8, CGY 3

17:21 Guentzel (16) - Point, Kucherov

Guentzel finished the hat-trick and Kucherov tied the franchise record for most points in a game (six) on the final goal of the game.

Total shots: TBL 26, CGY 22