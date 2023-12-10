Recap: Lightning 4, Kraken 3 - OT

Nikita Kucherov scored 3:12 seconds into overtime to break the Lightning’s 4-game road skid, lifting them to a 4-3 win over the Kraken on Saturday.

The Lightning started out strong with two unanswered goals from the red-hot Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov. The Kraken fought back to tie the game eventually leading to overtime, but Tampa Bay was able keep the energy going to seal the deal.

Tampa Bay continues their road trip with another late-night matchup on Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, SEA 0

9:28 Anthony Cirelli (7) – Nick Perbix, Tanner Jeannot

After a couple shots on the Kraken’s goal, the Bolts were able to keep the puck in the offensive zone with Tanner Jeannot along the far wall. Nick Perbix grabbed the puck at the blue line and his one-timer made it back to Seattle’s crease where Anthony Cirelli grabbed the tip-in to beat Philipp Grubauer.

TBL 2, SEA 0

19:16 Nikita Kucherov (18) – Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel

Nikita Kucherov left the puck for Brandon Hagel in the bumper as he set himself up in the Kraken crease. Hagel tossed the puck to Brayden Point at the right circle and he crossed it back to Kucherov who was able to tip it in past Philipp Grubauer to extend the Bolts lead.

2nd Period

TBL 2, SEA 1

9:52 Oliver Bjorkstrand (8) – Eeli Tolvanen, Will Borgen

Eeli Tolvanen played the puck behind the Bolts crease to Oliver Bjorkstrand at the far wall. Bjorkstrand stepped into the pass and his snap shot went right over the glove side of Andrei Vasilevskiy to put the Kraken on the board.

TBL 2, SEA 2

12:23 Jamie Oleksiak (2) – Jordan Eberle

After a good defensive play by Victor Hedman to keep the puck out of the Bolts crease, Jordan Eberle took the puck over and waited to find Jamie Oleksiak at the left point. Oleksiak’s one-timer went right over the pad of Andrei Vasilevskiy to tie the game.

3rd Period

SEA 3, TBL 2

0:14 Jared McCann (13) – Vince Dunn, Jordan Eberle - PPG

The Kraken started the third period on an abbreviated power play after Luke Glendening was still in the box for tripping Matty Beniers. Off the draw, Kraken maintained possession and Jared McCann’s one-timer from the top beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a screen by Alex Wennberg.

SEA 3, TBL 3

7:09 Nick Paul (9) – Anthony Cirelli, Nikita Kucherov

During a Seattle line change, Nikita Kucherov created a breakaway chance. Kucherov crossed the puck to Anthony Cirelli on the rush whose shot got redirected towards Nick Paul at the crease. Paul chips the puck past Joey Daccord to tie the game.

Overtime

TBL 4, SEA 3

3:12 Nikita Kucherov (19) – Brandon HagelAfter killing a key penalty that carried into overtime, Brandon Hagel carried the puck up the ice and his backhand pass led to the stick of Nikita Kucherov who buried the puck to seal the win.