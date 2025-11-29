Recap: Lightning 4, Rangers 1

Tampa Bay extends their winning streak to seven, defeating the Rangers in Manhattan

251129-recap
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

The Lightning win streak jumped to seven games on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Brandon Hagel scored twice, and Nikita Kucherov scored a team-high three points, all assists. The Lightning are now 16-7-2 this season.

Brandon Hagel made it 1-0 Tampa Bay in the first period when his shot took a fortunate bounce off a Rangers defenseman’s skate, and he doubled the visitors’ lead by burying his own rebound in the second period.

New York joined in the scoring with a backdoor goal for JT Miller late in the second period, but Nick Paul restored the visitors’ two-goal lead early in the third.

Jake Guentzel ended the night with an empty-net goal.

Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson earned the win with 10 saves, while Igor Shesterkin had 31 for the Rangers.

Tampa Bay closes a three-game road trip this Tuesday with a visit to play the New York Islanders.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, NYR 0

10:53 Brandon Hagel (14) - Darren Raddysh, Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel’s shot from the top of the offensive zone went off a Rangers defenseman’s skate and bounced into the net for the game’s first goal.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, NYR 2

Second period

TBL 2, NYR 0

8:57 Hagel (15) - Kucherov, Raddysh

Hagel’s second goal of the game came when he buried the rebound following his own breakaway chance.

TBL 2, NYR 1

17:31 JT Miller (7) - Adam Fox, Mika Zibanejad

Rangers forward JT Miller won a battle at the Lightning net and tapped home a pass from Adam Fox near the blue paint to halve the Lightning lead.

Shots on goal: TBL 16, NYR 6

Third period

TBL 3, NYR 1

2:02 Nick Paul (2) - Kucherov, Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Just as a Lightning power play expired, Nick Paul restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage with a netfront look.

TBL 4, NYR 1

19:41 Jake Guentzel (14) - Yanni Gourde - EN

The day ended with an empty-net goal for Jake Guentzel.

Total shots: TBL 35, NYR 12

