The Backcheck: Bolts sweep back-to-back games, win streak hits seven games

Lightning win streak hits six games with Friday win in Detroit

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened their weekend back-to-back with a comeback victory in Detroit on Friday afternoon and improved the season record to 15-7-2

Despite the Red Wings taking a 1-0 advantage midway through the first period, Tampa Bay rattled off the next three goals to steal the lead. They never relented that advantage in a 6-3 victory, one coach Cooper called a group effort.

"That was a pretty complete team effort,” Cooper said, “and I feel like for the most part when I stand up here after these games, that’s what I’m saying.”

The win extended the team’s win streak to a season-best six games. The Red Wings scored first on J.T. Compher’s shot from the right faceoff circle 11:29 into the game, but Tampa Bay stacked goals together to overcome the early deficit.

Defenseman Darren Raddysh supplied the game-tying goal for the visitors, depositing a one-timer from atop the offensive zone with 2:53 left in the period during a Lightning power play.

The score came on a 100.13 mph slap shot, which marked the hardest shot of any goal scored in the NHL this season.

“I think we’re feeling good,” Raddysh said of Tampa Bay’s power-play group. “We’ve had a lot of chances the last couple games and we’ve had the looks, and they just haven’t went in. Sometimes you need a good break, and we kind of got one there going five-hole from the point. We’ve got to keep at it and continue that tomorrow.”

Tampa Bay built on the offense early in the middle frame—it took forward Gage Goncalves only 34 seconds into the second period to give the Lightning their first lead of the game.

Nick Paul chipped the puck to Oliver Bjorkstrand, who kicked it into the Red Wings’ zone. Goncalves chased down two Detroit defensemen, stick-lifted Albert Johansson and slipped his shot through the legpads of goalie John Gibson to make it 2-1 Lightning.

Forward Yanni Gourde expanded the visitors’ lead with another quick goal, this one coming 3:01 into the period. Gourde fired several rebound attempts on net, scoring his fourth goal of the season on a chip-shot over a sprawled out Gibson.

“After the first period we didn’t really like what we did, and we stuck to our gameplan in the second and third and the results came, and we finished off strong,” Raddysh said postgame.

The Red Wings cut the Lightning lead back to a single goal in short order, this goal coming 12 seconds after Gourde’s tally. Forward Michael Rasmussen potted a loose puck laying in the blue paint after Compher’s shot hit the crossbar.

And just when fans thought a wild second period was over, the teams traded goals again.

Gourde’s second goal of the period made it 4-2 Lightning with 3:51 remaining, this one coming when a loose puck escaped the Detroit crease and found Gourde for a slap-shot goal from the top of the left circle.

Detroit pulled within a goal of the visitors once again via Dylan Larkin’s goal late in the second period, but the Lightning were the only team to score in the final frame.

“They came out flying in the first,” Gourde said. “But we made some adjustments, and we looked much better in the second and the third.”

Jake Guentzel redirected a point shot by Raddysh with 7:23 remaining in the game for a 5-3 lead, and Brandon Hagel extended his goal-scoring streak to four games with an empty-net goal.

Raddysh led all Lightning players with three points, while Guentzel joined Hagel and Nikita Kucherov with two points each.

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves, finishing with a .917 save percentage in his sixth consecutive win.

Cooper credited Vasilevskiy for denying the rush chances for Detroit in the first period and then said the skaters took over in the second and third period.

“I thought Gourdo’s line was big and Cirelli’s line, and everybody just contributed. Big goal from (Goncalves)..Another responsible game for the fellas. Big Cat (Vasilevskiy) kept us in the first period, and we took it from there.”

Benjamin’s Three Stars: