Recap: Lightning 4, Panthers 0

Three Tampa Bay Lightning goals in the first period and 36 saves from goalie Jonas Johansson resulted in a 4-0 win to cap a home-and-home matchup with the Florida Panthers on Monday.
Tampa Bay beat the Panthers 4-0 on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena. The Lightning led 3-0 through 20 minutes with goals by Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel and Mitchell Chaffee.
A Brandon Hagel empty-net goal capped the scoring. Johansson’s shutout is his first of the 2024-25 season and improves his record to 4-1-1.
Hedman, Cirelli and Hagel each had two points for the visitors.
The Lightning enter the holiday break with a 19-11-2 record and will resume play at home on Saturday, Dec. 28 against the New York Rangers.
Scoring summary
First period
TBL 1, FLA 0
6:56 Nikita Kucherov (15) - Victor Hedman, Anthony Cirelli
The Lightning opened the scoring on Monday with a top-shelf backhand shot by Nikita Kucherov on the rush while the teams were playing 4-on-4 due to matching roughing minors.
TBL 2, FLA 0
9:20 Jake Guentzel (19) - Brandon Hagel, Hedman
A long wrist shot by Jake Guentzel doubled the Lightning advantage less than three minutes after the game’s first goal.
TBL 3, FLA 0
16:24 Mitchell Chaffee (7) - Cirelli, Nick Paul - PP
A rebound found Mitchell Chaffee in front of the Florida net on the power play, and the forward wasted no time in burying the loose puck for a 3-0 lead.
Shots on goal: TBL 15, FLA 8
Second period
None
Shots on goal: FLA 18, TBL 7
Third period
14:18 Hagel (16) - Erik Cernak - EN
Brandon Hagel put the bow on a holiday victory with an empty-net goal from the defensive zone on a 6-on-4 power play for Florida.
Total shots: FLA 36, TBL 29