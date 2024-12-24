Recap: Lightning 4, Panthers 0

Three Tampa Bay Lightning goals in the first period and 36 saves from goalie Jonas Johansson resulted in a 4-0 win to cap a home-and-home matchup with the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Tampa Bay beat the Panthers 4-0 on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena. The Lightning led 3-0 through 20 minutes with goals by Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel and Mitchell Chaffee.

A Brandon Hagel empty-net goal capped the scoring. Johansson’s shutout is his first of the 2024-25 season and improves his record to 4-1-1.

Hedman, Cirelli and Hagel each had two points for the visitors.

The Lightning enter the holiday break with a 19-11-2 record and will resume play at home on Saturday, Dec. 28 against the New York Rangers.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, FLA 0

6:56 Nikita Kucherov (15) - Victor Hedman, Anthony Cirelli

The Lightning opened the scoring on Monday with a top-shelf backhand shot by Nikita Kucherov on the rush while the teams were playing 4-on-4 due to matching roughing minors.

TBL 2, FLA 0

9:20 Jake Guentzel (19) - Brandon Hagel, Hedman

A long wrist shot by Jake Guentzel doubled the Lightning advantage less than three minutes after the game’s first goal.

TBL 3, FLA 0

16:24 Mitchell Chaffee (7) - Cirelli, Nick Paul - PP

A rebound found Mitchell Chaffee in front of the Florida net on the power play, and the forward wasted no time in burying the loose puck for a 3-0 lead.

Shots on goal: TBL 15, FLA 8

Second period

None

Shots on goal: FLA 18, TBL 7

Third period

14:18 Hagel (16) - Erik Cernak - EN

Brandon Hagel put the bow on a holiday victory with an empty-net goal from the defensive zone on a 6-on-4 power play for Florida.

Total shots: FLA 36, TBL 29