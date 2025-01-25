Recap: Lightning 4, Blackhawks 3 - OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning rallied for an overtime win in Chicago on Friday.

Facing a 3-1 deficit in the second period, the Lightning scored three unanswered goals to beat the Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime at United Center.

Tampa Bay improved to 26-18-3 with the win.

Jake Guentzel tied the game with 40 seconds remaining in regulation on the power play, and a 4-on-3 power-play goal by Nikita Kucherov won the game in overtime.

Kucherov led the Lightning with a goal and two assists, and Guentzel had both a goal and assist.

Tampa Bay goalie Jonas Johansson finished with 11 saves for the win on a night Tampa Bay outshot Chicago 40-14.

The Lightning wrap up a four-game road trip against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, CHI 0

10:35 Mitchell Chaffee (9) - Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point - PP

Mitchell Chaffee buried a goal from the bumper spot in the high slot on Tampa Bay’s power play midway through the first period, opening the scoring on Friday.

TBL 1, CHI 1

16:29 Colton Dach (1) - Ryan Donato, Louis Crevier

Chicago rookie Colton Dach tied the game with 3:31 remaining in the first period, winning a puck battle in front of the Lightning net and sneaking the shot through a screened Johansson.

CHI 2, TBL 1

18:47 Frank Nazar (2) - Connor Bedard

Forward Frank Nazar snuck to the center of the offensive zone and scored on his top-shelf shot after Connor Bedard lured three Bolts players to the corner.

Shots on goal: TBL 12, CHI 5

Second period

CHI 3, TBL 1

4:59 Louis Crevier (3) - Nazar, Lukas Reichel

Defenseman Louis Crevier extended the Blackhawks’ lead in the moments after a Lightning penalty expired to make it 3-1.

CHI 3, TBL 2

19:52 Nick Paul (14) - Victor Hedman, Brandon Hagel

The Lightning scored late in the middle frame on Nick Paul’s netfront deflection to slash their deficit back to a single goal with eight seconds left in the second period.

Shots on goal: TBL 10, CHI 8

Third period

TBL 3, CHI 3

19:19 Jake Guentzel (25) - Kucherov, Raddysh - PP

Guentzel redirected the game-tying goal into the Chicago net with 40 seconds remaining in regulation after a Nikita Kucherov pass.

Shots on goal: TBL 17, CHI 1

Overtime

TBL 4, CHI 3

Kucherov (23) - Hedman, Guentzel

Kucherov won the game with his one-timer from the right faceoff dot on the 4-on-3 power play.

Total shots: TBL 40, CHI 14