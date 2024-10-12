Recap: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 1

A Nikita Kucherov hat trick leads the Bolts to a season-opening win in Carolina

TBLatCAR_Recap
By Jacob Lynn
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

To wrap up a trying week that forced them to depart days early for Raleigh to avoid the impacts of Hurricane Milton, the Lightning opened the 2024-25 season with a 4-1 victory on the road in Carolina.

Nikita Kucherov paced Tampa Bay’s attack, factoring on all four goals and recording a natural hat trick in the third period. Victor Hedman, skating in his first regular season game as the Lightning's captain, registered three assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy got the start in net to begin the season and stopped 20 of 21 Carolina shots.

The Bolts were originally scheduled to turn around and face the Hurricanes again on Saturday in Tampa to open their home schedule, but that game has been postponed to a later date as the area continues to recover from Milton. Instead, the Lightning will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Vancouver at AMALIE Arena.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
CAR 1, TBL 0
14:32 Jordan Staal (1) – William Carrier
The Bolts were in good position to break out of their own zone, but pressure from Jordan Martinook forced Brandon Hagel to double back behind his own net. Hagel eventually lost the puck to William Carrier, who circled the net and fed Jordan Staal in front for the game-opening goal.

2nd Period
CAR 1, TBL 1
2:33 Brayden Point (1) – Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman – PPG
After being held without a shot on their first chance with the man advantage, Brayden Point leveled the score 12 seconds into their second opportunity. Point took a feed from Nikita Kucherov in the bumper position, avoided a check from Dmitry Orlov and beat Frederik Andersen to level the score at one.

3rd Period
TBL 2, CAR 1
11:06 Nikita Kucherov (1) – Victor Hedman, Nick Paul – PPG
Another quick strike power play goal gave the Lightning the lead at 11:06 of the third. Six seconds into their sixth power play chance of the night, Victor Hedman teed up Kucherov for a heavy one-timer from the top of the right circle that beat Andersen.

TBL 3, CAR 1
17:53 Nikita Kucherov (2) – Jake Guentzel, Erik Cernak – EN
Kucherov hit the empty net from center ice with just over two minutes remaining in the game to open up a 3-1 lead for Tampa Bay.

TBL 4, CAR 1
19:44 Nikita Kucherov (3) – Jake Guentzel, Victor Hedman – EN
Kuchero completed his third period natural hat trick with 16 seconds remaining when he buried an empty netter for the second time.

News Feed

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Hurricanes 1

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning kick off 2024-25 in Raleigh

Saturday's Lightning game versus Carolina postponed

Lightning assign D Max Crozier to AHL Syracuse and release F Logan Brown from PTO

Monday's Lightning game versus Nashville cancelled

Lightning reduce training camp roster by nine

Lightning recall forward Gabriel Szturc from AHL Syracuse

Lightning announce numerous enhancements to AMALIE Arena

Lightning to host 2024 USA Hockey Warrior Classic

Victor Hedman donation highlights Lightning's Community Kickoff

Lightning Foundation announces recipients of $2 million Hurricane Helene relief grant

Lightning recall forward Dylan Duke from Syracuse

Lightning Victor & Sanna Hedman pledge $150,000 to hurricane relief

Platinum hip hop artist Doechii tapped to headline Lightning's GAME ONe Opening Day 2024

Lightning reduce training camp roster by 18

Lightning Foundation to donate to hurricane relief

Lightning's game tonight versus Nashville postponed

The Lightning Launch Big News for the 2024-25 Season