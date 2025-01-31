Recap: Lightning 3, Kings 0

The Bolts secure a win over the Kings behind a Vasy shutout

TBLvsLAK_Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning took a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at AMALIE Arena.

Brandon Hagel gave the Lightning a 1-0 advantage 4:45 into the game with a slick move and bury on the rush, and he finished the night with three points.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with a 28-save shutout for the Lightning, and Kings goalie David Rittich ended with 31 saves.

The Lightning are now 27-20-3 this season and will host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, LAK 0

4:45 Brandon Hagel (21) - Gage Goncalves, Andrei Vasilevskiy

Forward Brandon Hagel slipped the puck through a Kings defender at the offensive blueline before tucking it through Kings goalie David Rittch’s leg pads to open the scoring on Thursday.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, LAK 8

Second period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 15, LAK 9

Third period

TBL 2, LAK 0

15:39 Hagel (22) - Nikita Kucherov

Hagel’s second goal of the night added some insurance for the Lightning. Hagel had an open net after Rittich’s diving pokecheck stopped a Nikita Kucherov breakaway.

TBL 3, LAK 0

18:43 Anthony Cirelli (19) - Hagel - SH

Anthony Cirelli's empty-net goal was the final score of the night.

Total shots: TBL 33, LAK 28

