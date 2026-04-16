Recap:Rangers 4, Lightning 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning capped the 2025-26 regular season at home with Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers.
The Rangers opened the game with three straight goals and never gave the advantage back.
Wednesday marked the final game of the 2025-26 regular season for the Lightning, who finish with a 50-26-6 record.
Tye Kartye scored in the opening minutes and got his second of the game early in the second period before assisting on the 3-0 goal. He led all players with three points.
Oliver Bjorkstrand got Tampa Bay on the scoreboard, but the Rangers then made it 4-1 on a power play goal.
Corey Perry closed the scoring with his 17th goal of the year in the third period.
Scoring summary
First period
NYR 1, TBL 0
4:02 Tye Kartye (7) - Mika Zibanejad, Vladislav Gavrikov
The visitors took an early lead with Tye Kartye’s shot from the right faceoff circle.
Shots on goal: TBL 7, NYR 6
Second period
NYR 2, TBL 0
1:29 Kartye (8) - JT Miller, Conor Sheary
The Rangers built on the lead in the opening moments of the second period with Kartye’s second goal of the game, this one a shot after the puck bounced off the end wall.
NYR 3, TBL 0
4:49 Gabe Perreault (12) - Will Cuylle, Kartye
A screened shot ended with the 3-0 goal for New York.
NYR 3, TBL 1
11:15 Oliver Bjorkstrand (12) - Scott Sabourin, Mitchell Chaffee
Tampa Bay involved themselves in the scoring thanks to an Oliver Bjorkstrand rebound bury.
NYR 4, TBL 1
12:46 Zibanejad (34) - Alexis Lafreniere, Miller - PP
The Rangers restored their three-goal lead on a power play chance.
Shots on goal: TBL 9, NYR 9
Third period
NYR 4, TBL 2
00:51 Corey Perry (17) - Zemgus Girgensons, Emil Lilleberg
Corey Perry’s spinning backhand shot cut the deficit to two in the opening minute of the third period.
Total shots: TBL 31, NYR 21