Recap:Rangers 4, Lightning 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning capped the 2025-26 regular season at home with Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers.

The Rangers opened the game with three straight goals and never gave the advantage back.

Wednesday marked the final game of the 2025-26 regular season for the Lightning, who finish with a 50-26-6 record.

Tye Kartye scored in the opening minutes and got his second of the game early in the second period before assisting on the 3-0 goal. He led all players with three points.

Oliver Bjorkstrand got Tampa Bay on the scoreboard, but the Rangers then made it 4-1 on a power play goal.

Corey Perry closed the scoring with his 17th goal of the year in the third period.

Scoring summary

First period

NYR 1, TBL 0

4:02 Tye Kartye (7) - Mika Zibanejad, Vladislav Gavrikov

The visitors took an early lead with Tye Kartye’s shot from the right faceoff circle.

Shots on goal: TBL 7, NYR 6

Second period

NYR 2, TBL 0

1:29 Kartye (8) - JT Miller, Conor Sheary

The Rangers built on the lead in the opening moments of the second period with Kartye’s second goal of the game, this one a shot after the puck bounced off the end wall.

NYR 3, TBL 0

4:49 Gabe Perreault (12) - Will Cuylle, Kartye

A screened shot ended with the 3-0 goal for New York.

NYR 3, TBL 1

11:15 Oliver Bjorkstrand (12) - Scott Sabourin, Mitchell Chaffee

Tampa Bay involved themselves in the scoring thanks to an Oliver Bjorkstrand rebound bury.

NYR 4, TBL 1

12:46 Zibanejad (34) - Alexis Lafreniere, Miller - PP

The Rangers restored their three-goal lead on a power play chance.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, NYR 9

Third period

NYR 4, TBL 2

00:51 Corey Perry (17) - Zemgus Girgensons, Emil Lilleberg

Corey Perry’s spinning backhand shot cut the deficit to two in the opening minute of the third period.

Total shots: TBL 31, NYR 21