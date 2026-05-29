Love of hockey, community earns Lightning nominee Scott Tassone NHL teacher award

Scott Tassone sat just a few steps away from the ball hockey practice area outside of Oakstead Elementary School in Land O’ Lakes early Thursday morning, less than an hour before one of the final days of the 2025-26 school year.

The physical education teacher sported a Tampa Bay Lightning baseball cap and a themed t-shirt which displayed a number of phrases including ‘Student Caring’ and ‘Lightning Cheering’.

Those intertwined characteristics could be the perfect anecdotes to describe Tassone, whose efforts to share his love of hockey with his students and the broader community earned him the honor of the NHL’s 2026 Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher (MVT) Award. The school informed him he won with a surprise pep rally last month.

Each NHL team nominates an educator each season, and voters then dwindle the list to a single champion. Tassone was tabbed the 2026 winner.

“The outpouring of support was just amazing,” a smiling Tassone said. “I didn't think I'd win because there's so many big markets, right? But I figured, hey, we'll have fun trying. To win is truly amazing, and it’s just a great honor.”

Tassone was nominated by Jordan McKenzie, who works as the manager of community and hockey development for the Lightning. McKenzie oversees Tampa Bay’s ball hockey initiatives, which is how he grew to know and appreciate Tassone—the teacher enrolls numerous teams in every ball hockey tournament offered by the Lightning Community & Hockey Development program.

McKenzie said Tassone was one of the first names that came to mind when the NHL sought nominees for this year’s MVT award.

“It’s awesome how much he loves the game of hockey, wants it to grow and is just a really positive individual,” McKenzie said. “Hearing him talk to his teams and how he supports them, he's not there just trying to win a game. He’s there trying to create all-around good individuals and human beings, and it's not about winning or losing, it's just about going there and building character. That’s what I really value and appreciate about Scott.”

Tassone has been a teacher for 28 years, including the last 18 at Oakstead Elementary School. When he was teaching traditional elementary classes, his group of students were often referred to as the ‘Lightning learners’ and he would purchase group tickets to allow his students to attend Bolts games.

He once held Lightning season tickets and attended the first preseason game in team history in 1992. His son, Tucker—named after former Lightning player Darcy Tucker—played hockey through high school.

Eight years ago, he witnessed ball hockey tournaments taking place during Hockey Day in Tampa Bay at the Lightning arena. When the Lightning community hockey team brought ball hockey equipment to the school, Tassone thought, ‘Where could we go from here?’.

“I love hockey, and I was like, ‘I want to teach these kids how to play hockey.’ I want to get them into it because when the Lightning come out and do their development camps,” Tassone said, “the kids just enjoy it so much.”

After the Lightning visit, Tassone began coaching students at the school and enrolling them in area ball hockey tournaments.