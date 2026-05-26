‘A good mix of everything’: Pelletier motivated further by AHL Player of the Year honor

Jakob Pelletier was lining up his next shot on the golf course when his phone began to ring.

The incoming call showed the contact for Syracuse Crunch head coach Joel Bouchard, who was calling with good news for the 25-year-old forward.

Pelletier last week was named the Fortune Tires Player of the Year in the American Hockey League, the award given to the league’s top standout player.

“I didn’t know it was the award for player of the year at first. It means a lot,” Pelletier said. “But like I told Bouch and pretty much the whole team that shot me a text after it got out, those guys are a big part of it because I don’t think one player alone can do that by themselves. It takes all the players, all the coaches, all the trainers as well. It’s more like a team award than a solo award, to be honest.”

Pelletier hung up the phone and approached his ball for his next shot. Emotions were running high, and he admitted his golf ball ended up out of bounds on a mishit.

There weren’t many mishits on the ice this standout season—Pelletier scored 28 goals and 77 points in 63 games for the Crunch on his way to winning the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the league’s top scorer over the 2025-26 season. His 49 assists tied for third in the league.

He also piloted the Crunch power play on his way to an AHL-best 31 points on the man advantage.

“He’s got a good mix of everything,” Bouchard said of Pelletier. “We worked a lot on some of the stuff that will help him get to the next level, and he really pushed that this year to be more dynamic and worked on his 200-foot game.”

Pelletier killed penalties for Bouchard and quickly developed into a leader in the locker room. The speedy forward served as one of the team’s alternate captains in 2025-26.

“His engagement in the moment and his engagement to what’s in front of him and what the game gives him is what makes him a really good player,” Bouchard said. “He’s invested, and he’s definitely very consistent. He always comes ready to play because he enjoys being with the boys and he enjoys the game of hockey.”