Mishkin's Extra Shift: Rangers 4, Lightning 2

Not a lot to take out of this one for the Lightning, who rested many of their regulars.

They managed to get through it without any injuries (although there was an anxious moment in the second period when Declan Carlile was momentarily shaken up). Also, they welcomed back Max Crozier to the lineup after the defenseman missed the last 28 games. Crozier played an effective 16:30 and got a game under his belt before the playoffs begin.

For the Rangers, Tye Kartye recorded his first two-goal and three-point game in the NHL. Goaltender Dylan Garand delivered an excellent performance, stopping 29 of 31 shots.

With the regular season now behind them, the Lightning will prepare for the start of their series against Montreal.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Dylan Garand — Rangers. 29 saves.

J.T. Miller — Rangers. Two assists.