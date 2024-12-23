Recap: Panthers 4, Lightning 2

Tampa Bay breaks their four-game streak with a loss to Florida on Sunday

TBLvsFLA_Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

A pair of shorthanded goals for the Florida Panthers in the second period provided enough of a cushion for a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Tampa Bay got a goal from Brayden Point in the third period to cut a 3-1 score to 3-2, but it was as close as the host Lightning would get.

Point extended his point streak to eight games on Sunday. The Lightning are now 18-11-2.

The same teams will play in Sunrise, Florida at 7 p.m. Monday.

Scoring Summary

First period

FLA 1, TBL 0

15:49 Sam Reinhart (21) - Aaron Ekblad, Matthew Tkachuk - PP

The game’s first goal came on a Florida power play when forward Sam Reinhart deflected the puck in front of the net following a point shot by Aaron Ekblad.

TBL 1, FLA 1

19:55 Nick Paul (8) - Victor Hedman, Darren Raddysh

The Lightning tied the game with 4.6 seconds left in the first period, as Nick Paul buried a shot into the bottom left corner of the net after Victor Hedman fed him a slap pass from the left point.

Shots on goal: TBL 10, FLA 10

Second period

FLA 2, TBL 1

10:28 AJ Greer (4) - Tomas Nosek - SH

The Panthers took the lead back while on the penalty kill, as forward AJ Greer buried a puck near the Lightning net.

FLA 3, TBL 1

11:09 Eetu Luostarinen (5) - Unassisted - SH

A breakaway goal from Florida forward Eetu Luostarinen doubled the visitors’ lead.

Shots on goal: FLA 9, TBL 3

Third period

FLA 3, TBL 2

3:26 Brayden Point (22) - Jake Guentzel, Darren Raddysh

A puck dribbled through the far blueline to a rushing Point, who buried the puck on a breakaway to cut Tampa Bay’s deficit in half in the opening minutes of period three.

FLA 4, TBL 2

19:29 Reinhart (22) - Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov

Reinhart's second goal of the night found the empty net to seal the scoring with 30 seconds left in the game.

Total shots: FLA 26, TBL 21

