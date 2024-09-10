Prospect Camp Watch: Maxim Groshev

The Lightning’s top prospects face off against those from Carolina, Florida and Nashville in this week’s NHL Rookie Showcase

max-groshev
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

The Lightning’s top upcoming players are set to report to Prospect Camp on September 11 and the NHL Rookie Showcase to follow in Nashville on September 13. Admission to all games is free and open to the public, and all matchups will be available to stream live on TampaBayLightning.com. We’ll also be keeping an extra set of eyes on five of Tampa Bay’s intriguing prospects here on the site, starting with a set of previews to get you up to snuff ahead of camp. See you at puck drop.

Name: Maxim Groshev
Age: 22
Position: LW/RW
Shoots: L
Drafted: 85th Overall, Tampa Bay Lightning, 2020

2023-24 season: Syracuse Crunch (AHL): 67 GP, 10-20-30

Max Groshev is fresh off his first season in North America in which the Russian winger put up 10 goals and 20 assists for the Crunch. He’s a 6’1” power forward with two-way ability and middle-six potential. And it’s worth noting Groshev had a great Rookie Showcase in 2023. The former third-round draft pick was noticeably one of the most active players on the ice this time last year, creating plays and hounding the opposition on the other end. With a full year of stateside hockey under his belt, look out for Groshev to level up.

Quick Hits:

Daily updates to come as Prospect Camp and NHL Rookie Showcase get underway.

