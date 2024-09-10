Prospect Camp Watch: Ethan Gauthier

The Lightning’s top upcoming players are set to report to Prospect Camp on September 11 and the NHL Rookie Showcase to follow in Nashville on September 13. Admission to all games is free and open to the public, and all matchups will be available to stream live on TampaBayLightning.com. We’ll also be keeping an extra set of eyes on five of Tampa Bay’s intriguing prospects here on the site, starting with a set of previews to get you up to snuff ahead of camp. See you at puck drop.

Name: Ethan Gauthier

Age: 19

Position: RW

Shoots: R

Drafted: 37th Overall, Tampa Bay Lightning, 2023

2023-24 season: Drummondville (QMJHL): 64 GP, 36-35-71

Ethan Gauthier is returning to his second prospect camp after being drafted in the second round by the Lightning in 2023. Gauthier is a creative, high-motor forward with solid puck skills and a relentless forecheck. He’s not afraid to throw around his 5’11”, 180-lb frame when he wants to.

He possesses the potential for a deadly shot and has also shown an ability to make difficult passes with timing and accuracy. Hence the 71 points in 64 games last season in Drummondville—and the 69 in 66 games the year before that. But at just 19, Gauthier is still raw. And is expected to return to the QMJHL for another season before making his way up to the Bolts.

Quick Hits:

Daily updates to come as Prospect Camp and NHL Rookie Showcase get underway.