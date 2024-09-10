Prospect Camp Watch: Conor Geekie

The Lightning’s top upcoming players are set to report to Prospect Camp on September 11 and the NHL Rookie Showcase to follow in Nashville on September 13. Admission to all games is free and open to the public, and all matchups will be available to stream live on TampaBayLightning.com. We’ll also be keeping an extra set of eyes on five of Tampa Bay’s intriguing prospects here on the site, starting with a set of previews to get you up to snuff ahead of camp. See you at puck drop.

Name: Conor Geekie

Age: 20

Position: C

Shoots: L

Drafted: 11th Overall, Arizona Coyotes, 2022

2023-24 season: Swift Current (WHL): 29 GP, 23-27-50; Wenatchee (WHL): 26 GP, 20-29-49

The Lightning landed Geekie from Utah as their top prospect prize in the Mikhail Sergachev trade this summer. And as the 11th overall pick in the 2022 draft, it’s tough not to get excited about the 20-year-old out of Manitoba.

At 6’4”, 206 lbs, Geekie has serious reach and top-level IQ on the ice, scoring 43 goals and 99 points across 55 games in the Western Hockey League last season. His defense is also sound with a knack for keeping opposing offenses on the perimeter. Needless to say, the Bolts love his power, size and 200-foot game. And with a strong training camp, some think Geekie could work his way into Tampa Bay’s lineup as soon as this season.

Quick Hits:

Daily updates to come as Prospect Camp and NHL Rookie Showcase get underway.