Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the back-to-back and the road trip

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, November 7 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Projected Lineup (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Tyler Motte - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Barre-Boulet

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Injuries

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

The Road Ahead

Thursday, November 9 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Buy Tickets

Saturday, November 11 vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Buy Tickets

Tuesday, November 14 at St. Louis Blues