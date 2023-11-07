Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the back-to-back and the road trip

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
When: Tuesday, November 7 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com
Projected Lineup (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary
Tyler Motte - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Barre-Boulet
Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins
Injuries
Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out
The Road Ahead
Thursday, November 9 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Buy Tickets
Saturday, November 11 vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Buy Tickets
Tuesday, November 14 at St. Louis Blues