Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the back-to-back and the road trip

One night after an overtime loss in Toronto, the Bolts are right back at it against the Habs at Bell Centre

TBLatMTL_110723_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, November 7 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FMLightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Projected Lineup (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary
Tyler Motte - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Barre-Boulet
Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins

Injuries
Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

The Road Ahead
Thursday, November 9 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Buy Tickets
Saturday, November 11 vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Buy Tickets
Tuesday, November 14 at St. Louis Blues