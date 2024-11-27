Nuts & Bolts: Welcoming Washington

Tampa Bay hosts the Caps on the night before Thanksgiving

By Benjamin Pierce
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, November 27 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: TNT (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TNTdrama.com

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli
Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Wednesday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Washington Capitals for the second time this season on Wednesday... The Lightning beat Washington 3-0 at home on Oct. 26, as goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a 31-save shutout and Conor Geekie, Mitchell Chaffee and Brayden Point each scored... The teams play again on March 1...Tampa Bay is 49-77-15 all-time against Washington, including 30- 36-4 at home...Tampa Bay went 1-2-0 against the Capitals last season, winning a Dec. 23 game 2-1 in a shootout before falling 5-3 on Feb. 22 as well as 4-2 on April 13...Brandon Hagel (2-0—2) and Point (0-2—2) led the Bolts in scoring against Washington last season...The Lightning are 12-15-1 in the past 10 years against the Caps...Martin St. Louis is the Lightning all-time leader in scoring against Washington with 29-50—79 in 70 games, while Vincent Lecavalier is second with 34-36—70 in 77 games...Nikita Kucherov leads active players with 14-14—28 in 29 games...Vasilevskiy leads team history with a 10-10-1 record and .905 save percentage with one shutout.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Limited Edition Thanksgiving Puck
The second holiday collection puck for the 2024 season has arrived. Add this Tampa Bay Lightning Thanksgiving Puck to your collection. Available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Friday, November 29 at Nashville Predators
Saturday, November 30 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Thursday, December 5 vs. San Jose Sharks

