Nuts & Bolts: The Lightning's roadtrip starts in Nashville

The Bolts face the Predators for the second half of their back-to-back

TBLatNSH_12723_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

When: Thursday, December 7 - 8 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Barre-Boulet
Tanner Jeannot - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont
Cole Koepke - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup
The Lightning and the Predators are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Bridgestone Arena...The Bolts defeated NSH 5-3 in the first game of the NHL season Oct. 10 at AMALIE Arena... Nick Paul (2-1—3) and Brayden Point (0-3—3) lead Tampa Bay in points vs. NSH this season, while Nikita Kucherov (2-0—2) and Paul are tied for the team lead in goals...Steven Stamkos is riding a 13-game point streak vs. NSH (10- 12—22) with goals in nine of those 13 contests...Stamkos has pointed in nine of his 11 road games at NSH (10-6— 16)...Kucherov has recorded points in eight consecutive contests vs. NSH (7-8—15) with assists in six of those eight games...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in eight of his nine career contests at NSH (6-6—12)...Point is riding a seven-game point streak vs. NSH (4-7—11) and has found the scoresheet in 14 of the last 16 meetings (6-16—22)... Point has picked up points in six consecutive road games at NSH (2-7—9)...Victor Hedman has points in five of his last six contests vs. NSH (1-5—6)...Mikhail Sergachev has pointed in four straight contests vs. NSH (0-4—4) and 12 of the last 14 meetings (0-15—15)...The Lightning have scored three or more goals in five straight games vs. NSH (total: 22 goals) and have recorded at least one power-play goal in six consecutive meetings...Tampa Bay has lit the lamp three or more times in 12 of the last 14 contests vs. NSH (total: 56 goals)...The Bolts are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games at NSH and 8-2-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 23-15-3 with two ties all-time vs. NSH, including a road record of 12-8-2...Stamkos (16-17—33) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. NSH, while Hedman (4-19—23) leads the way in assists.

Injuries
Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
New '47 Lightning Headwear
It's Day One of Tampa Bay Sports' 12 Days of Drops, and today we're dropping new Tampa Bay Lightning holiday merchandise to add to your collection. Available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last. Check back daily for a new drop!

The Road Ahead
Saturday, December 9 at Seattle Kraken
Tuesday, December 12 at Vancouver Canucks
Thursday, December 14 at Edmonton Oilers

