Nuts & Bolts: The Lightning's roadtrip starts in Nashville

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

When: Thursday, December 7 - 8 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Barre-Boulet

Tanner Jeannot - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont

Cole Koepke - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and the Predators are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Bridgestone Arena...The Bolts defeated NSH 5-3 in the first game of the NHL season Oct. 10 at AMALIE Arena... Nick Paul (2-1—3) and Brayden Point (0-3—3) lead Tampa Bay in points vs. NSH this season, while Nikita Kucherov (2-0—2) and Paul are tied for the team lead in goals...Steven Stamkos is riding a 13-game point streak vs. NSH (10- 12—22) with goals in nine of those 13 contests...Stamkos has pointed in nine of his 11 road games at NSH (10-6— 16)...Kucherov has recorded points in eight consecutive contests vs. NSH (7-8—15) with assists in six of those eight games...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in eight of his nine career contests at NSH (6-6—12)...Point is riding a seven-game point streak vs. NSH (4-7—11) and has found the scoresheet in 14 of the last 16 meetings (6-16—22)... Point has picked up points in six consecutive road games at NSH (2-7—9)...Victor Hedman has points in five of his last six contests vs. NSH (1-5—6)...Mikhail Sergachev has pointed in four straight contests vs. NSH (0-4—4) and 12 of the last 14 meetings (0-15—15)...The Lightning have scored three or more goals in five straight games vs. NSH (total: 22 goals) and have recorded at least one power-play goal in six consecutive meetings...Tampa Bay has lit the lamp three or more times in 12 of the last 14 contests vs. NSH (total: 56 goals)...The Bolts are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games at NSH and 8-2-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 23-15-3 with two ties all-time vs. NSH, including a road record of 12-8-2...Stamkos (16-17—33) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. NSH, while Hedman (4-19—23) leads the way in assists.

Injuries

Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

The Road Ahead

Saturday, December 9 at Seattle Kraken

Tuesday, December 12 at Vancouver Canucks

Thursday, December 14 at Edmonton Oilers