Nuts & Bolts: Lightning hosts Sens on Thursday

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

When: Thursday, April 11 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Tuesday's Game (subject to change)

Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Tyler Motte - Luke Glendening - Tanner Jeannot

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and Senators are playing the fourth of four matchups this season and the second of two meetings at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay is 1-2-0 vs. OTT this season with a 1-1-0 road record and a 0-1-0 record on home ice...Nikita Kucherov (1-4—5) and Brayden Point (4-1—5) are tied for the Bolts team in points vs. OTT this season with Kucherov pacing the team in assists and Point leading the way in goals...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in nine of his last 12 games vs. OTT (5-17—22) with seven multi-point efforts during that span...Kucherov has scored a goal in four of his last five home contests vs. OTT (4-4—8)...Point has picked up points in nine of his last 10 games vs. OTT (10-9—19) with goals in eight of the last 10 meetings...Point has scored a goal in each of his last four home contests vs. OTT (4-5—9)...Steven Stamkos has found the scoresheet in six of his last seven games vs. OTT (2-8—10)...Victor Hedman has recorded 11 points over his last 10 contests vs. OTT (4-7—11)...Andrei Vasilevskiy has won six of his last seven starts vs. OTT with a .914 save percentage and 2.29 goals against average during that span...The Bolts are 7-3-0 in their last 10 home games vs. OTT and 5-5-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 50-55-8 with two ties all-time vs. OTT, including a home record of 28-24-3 with two ties...Kucherov (13- 33—46) and Stamkos (19-27—46) are tied for the Lightning franchise record for career points vs. OTT.

Injuries

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body, Day-to-day

Jonas Johansson - Lower-body, Day-to-day

Mikhail Sergachev - Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead

Saturday, April 13 at Washington Capitals

Saturday, April 13 at Washington Capitals

Wednesday, April 17 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Buy Now