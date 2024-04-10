Tampa Bay Lightning, Mosaic celebrate 11 years of Goals for Food Program

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning and The Mosaic Company are proud to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the Goals for Food program, which supports residents facing food insecurity across the Tampa Bay region.

Mosaic’s Goals for Food program donates $1,000 for every goal and $1,500 for every hat trick scored by a Lightning player during the 2023-24 season. At the end of the season, the total donation will be distributed among 13 local food partner organizations dedicated to ending food insecurity throughout West Central Florida. So far, this year’s total exceeds $140,000.

Since its inception in 2013, the Goals for Food partnership has allowed food organizations to further serve residents facing food insecurity. This year, the Goals for Food program will surpass more than $1 million donated, providing more than 10 million meals.

The 2024 food partners include:

All Faiths Food Bank

Cutting Edge Ministries

ECHO of Brandon

Feeding Tampa Bay

Hardee Help Center

Help of Fort Meade

The Homeless Coalition

Metropolitan Ministries

Myakka Family Food Pantry

Meals on Wheels of Tampa

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee

Mulberry Community Service Center

United Food Bank of Plant City

On April 11, Mosaic employees, community partners, and Lightning fans will come together to celebrate this milestone and continue to raise awareness about the need to support families facing food insecurity in West Central Florida. That evening, in support of the Goals for Food program, the Lightning will host a food drive to benefit Metropolitan Ministries at Ford Thunder Alley before their game against the Ottawa Senators at AMALIE Arena. Fans in attendance are invited to participate by donating non-perishable food items.

“Mosaic is proud to continue our partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning by supporting the 11th season of Goals for Food and surpassing $1 million donated,” said Sarah Fedorchuk, Mosaic’s Vice President – Government and Public Affairs. “Our mission is to help the world grow the food it needs, and that means working alongside our incredible food partners in the Tampa Bay region to help end food insecurity and create stronger communities. We’re grateful for the work they do and for the opportunity to be part of this important program with the Lightning.”

“The Goals for Food program has been instrumental in supporting food insecurity in the Tampa Bay community and we are proud to celebrate the 11th anniversary of this impactful program,” said Sheri Anderson, Vice President of Partnerships at Vinik Sports Group. “We look forward to continuing this important work with Mosaic to support hunger relief efforts.”

For more information about the Goals for Food program and Mosaic's commitment to local communities, visit mosaicfloridaphosphate.com.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.