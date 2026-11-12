O’Reilly highlights ‘great’ NHL debut with first career point for Lightning

“Pretty crazy,” he said postgame of his debut. "Just taking it all in today and trying to be where my feet are, and I’m super thankful for all the boys being super welcoming.”

O’Reilly was given immediate opportunities for Tampa Bay, starting the game and taking the opening faceoff. He won each of his next two draws, first in the defensive zone and then to gain possession on the team’s first power play of the night.

The young center worked in the bumper spot on the top power play and saw nearly three minutes of ice time on the man advantage alongside Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov, Charle-Edouard D’Astous and John Carlson on a night that unit combined for a pair of goals.

Coach Jon Cooper said he felt comfortable putting O’Reilly in such key spots right away in his first game as a Bolt.

"We don't have too many right sticks out of there, and he's been good in there. O'Rei played in that spot for us the last two training camps and he did extremely well. So I have no problem with that,” Cooper said. "He can win faceoffs, he did that tonight. He did everything, and it was great,” Cooper continued. "You only get one chance to play in your first game, and he gets a point in it. It was awesome for him and he's got a ton of people here. He did a great job."

The Toronto native's fan section stood out in his first NHL game, as a group of around 50 people made up of family and friends traveled to KeyBank Center on Wednesday. At one point the television broadcast panned to his mother, who wasn't hiding her emotions or pride.