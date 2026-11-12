O’Reilly highlights ‘great’ NHL debut with first career point for Lightning

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By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Those across the Tampa Bay Lightning organization were eager to see Sam O’Reilly navigate his first NHL test following the 20-year-old’s recall from the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

With an assist on the game-winning goal in his NHL debut one day later, it’s safe to say he passed his initial test. 

The forward was immediately thrust into a key spot for Tampa Bay, playing alongside Jake Guentzel and Yanni Gourde in Wednesday’s 8-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. It was that trio who combined for the game-winning goal late in the second period.

O’Reilly got the puck in the defensive zone and chipped it to an open Guentzel at the far blue line, who settled the puck and fed Gourde at the left hashmark for the 4-0 goal. That secondary assist marked the first point of O’Reilly’s NHL career.

Sam O'Reilly gets the secondary assist on Yanni Gourde's second period goal

“Pretty crazy,” he said postgame of his debut. "Just taking it all in today and trying to be where my feet are, and I’m super thankful for all the boys being super welcoming.”

O’Reilly was given immediate opportunities for Tampa Bay, starting the game and taking the opening faceoff. He won each of his next two draws, first in the defensive zone and then to gain possession on the team’s first power play of the night.

The young center worked in the bumper spot on the top power play and saw nearly three minutes of ice time on the man advantage alongside Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov, Charle-Edouard D’Astous and John Carlson on a night that unit combined for a pair of goals.

Coach Jon Cooper said he felt comfortable putting O’Reilly in such key spots right away in his first game as a Bolt.

"We don't have too many right sticks out of there, and he's been good in there. O'Rei played in that spot for us the last two training camps and he did extremely well. So I have no problem with that,” Cooper said. "He can win faceoffs, he did that tonight. He did everything, and it was great,” Cooper continued. "You only get one chance to play in your first game, and he gets a point in it. It was awesome for him and he's got a ton of people here. He did a great job."

The Toronto native's fan section stood out in his first NHL game, as a group of around 50 people made up of family and friends traveled to KeyBank Center on Wednesday. At one point the television broadcast panned to his mother, who wasn't hiding her emotions or pride.

As he skated his rookie lap before warmups, a cluster of those closest to O'Reilly filled the front row of seats, some donning jerseys from his former teams, including the OHL's London Knights.

O’Reilly said his mind went blank when he stepped onto the ice, but he quickly spotted his family and friends in the jerseys.

“I saw a couple of them,” he said postgame. “I tried to give them the wave to kick them and kind of get away from the glass. I didn’t want the boys seeing it, but I'm super grateful to have buddies come down for this moment.”

After Buffalo made it a one-goal game early in the third period, O’Reilly helped the Lightning further their lead and seal the win. His NHL introduction ended with plenty of goal celebrations, time on the power play, his first career point and a win for good measure.

O’Reilly became the 22nd player in franchise history to record a point in their NHL debut. He’s just the third Lightning player in the last decade to finish their NHL debut with an assist, joining Max Groshev last season and Anthony Cirelli in 2018. 

He is the fifth youngest player in franchise history to earn a point in their NHL debut, and he earned 12:56 of ice time while winning three faceoffs, adding two hits and a blocked shot with a +2 rating.

It was only game one, but O'Reilly made a quality first impression.

“I thought he was great tonight,” Brandon Hagel said. “I think he did everything you could ask from a kid. Obviously he’s going to enjoy this one with lots of friends and family. Everyone remembers their first, and I’m sure he’s gonna remember that one."

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