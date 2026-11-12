O’Reilly highlights ‘great’ NHL debut with first career point for Lightning

Those across the Tampa Bay Lightning organization were eager to see Sam O’Reilly navigate his first NHL test following the 20-year-old’s recall from the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
With an assist on the game-winning goal in his NHL debut one day later, it’s safe to say he passed his initial test.
The forward was immediately thrust into a key spot for Tampa Bay, playing alongside Jake Guentzel and Yanni Gourde in Wednesday’s 8-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. It was that trio who combined for the game-winning goal late in the second period.
O’Reilly got the puck in the defensive zone and chipped it to an open Guentzel at the far blue line, who settled the puck and fed Gourde at the left hashmark for the 4-0 goal. That secondary assist marked the first point of O’Reilly’s NHL career.