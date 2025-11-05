Nuts & Bolts: Road trip wraps up in Vegas

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Vegas on Thursday.

When: Thursday, November 6 - 10 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to get back in the win column when they close their two-game season series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday with a visit to T-Mobile Arena...Tampa Bay beat Vegas 2-1 in overtime on Oct. 26 in Tampa Bay, a game that saw Brandon Hagel score 1-1—2 and Nikita Kucherov net the game-winner in overtime while goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves on 19 shots against for a .947 save percentage....Tampa Bay is 7-5-3 against the Golden Knights all-time, including 3-4-0 in road games...The teams split last season’s series 1-1-0...Kucherov is the franchise leader in scoring against the Golden Knights, posting 7-16—23 in 13 games. Steven Stamkos scored 6-9—15 in 12 games against Vegas as a Bolt, while Victor Hedman ranks third with 1-13—14 in 13 career games against Vegas...Kucherov co-led the Lightning against Vegas on offense a season ago with 3-0—3, tying defenseman JJ Moser’s 1-2—3...Vasilevskiy holds a 7-5-3 career record against Vegas with an .896 save percentage and 3.04 goals against average.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, November 8 vs. Washington Capitals

Wednesday, November 12 vs. New York Rangers

Saturday, November 15 at Florida Panthers