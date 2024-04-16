Nuts & Bolts: Regular season finale vs. Toronto

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, April 17 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports Florida (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Monday's Game (subject to change)

Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Conor Sheary

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Matt Dumba

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Wednesday's Matchup

The Lightning and Maple Leafs are playing the fourth of four matchups this season and the second of two meetings at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts are 1-0-2 vs. TOR this season...Nikita Kucherov (4-6—10) leads all Tampa Bay skaters in goals, assists and points vs. TOR this season... Kucherov is riding a four-game point streak vs. TOR (4-7—11) and has found the scoresheet in 15 of the last 16 meetings (13-14—27)...Kucherov has pointed in nine consecutive home contests vs. TOR (8-5—13) with goals in seven of those nine meetings...Steven Stamkos is riding a nine- game point streak vs. TOR (3-12—15) with assists in eight of those nine contests...Stamkos has pointed in seven straight home games vs. TOR (1-9—10) and 16 of the last 17 meetings at AMALIE Arena (5-18—23)... Brayden Point has found the scoresheet in four consecutive games vs. TOR (2-4—6)...Victor Hedman has recorded five points over his last three contests vs. TOR (2-3—5) with goals in back-to-back games...The Bolts are 5-4-1 in their last 10 home games vs. TOR and 4-3-3 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 46-52-10 with two ties all-time vs. TOR, including a home record of 23-26-4 with one tie...Stamkos (23- 41—64) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals, points and assists vs. TOR.

Injuries

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body, Day-to-day

Jonas Johansson - Lower-body, Day-to-day

Tyler Motte - Lower-body, Day-today

Mikhail Sergachev - Lower-body, Out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Tampa Bay Lightning Playoff Tees

The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the 2024 Playoffs, and get your official Playoff tees today! Available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.