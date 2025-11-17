Nuts & Bolts: New Jersey in town for the second time this season

The Bolts hope to avenge a loss to the Devils back in October when the two teams meet again on Tuesday

TBLvsNJD_111825_Nuts&Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Devils on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, November 18 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Boris Katchouk - Jake Guentzel
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Zemgus Girgensons
Curtis Douglas - Jack Finley - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the New Jersey Devils for the second time this season on Tuesday... Tampa Bay is 45-54-16 all-time against New Jersey, including 24-24-8 on home ice...The Lightning fell 5-3 to New Jersey in the first matchup of 2025-26 back on Oct. 11, a game in which defenseman Max Crozier led all Bolts with 0-2—2 and the Lightning received goals from Ryan McDonagh, Yanni Gourde and Darren Raddysh...Steven Stamkos is the franchise career scoring leader against New Jersey with 24-21—45 in 44 games, while Nikita Kucherov leads all active Bolts with 12-29—41 in 28 games...The Lightning went 2-0-1 against New Jersey in 2024-25 and were led in scoring by Brandon Hagel (3-3—6) and Anthony Cirelli (1-5—6)...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves in the Oct. 11 game and holds a 9-6-1 career record with a .903 save percentage against New Jersey...Jonas Johansson is 2-0-0 against the Devils as a Bolt with an .889 save percentage.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, November 20 vs. Edmonton Oilers
Saturday, November 22 at Washington Capitals
Monday, November 24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

