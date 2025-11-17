Nuts & Bolts: New Jersey in town for the second time this season

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Devils on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, November 18 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Boris Katchouk - Jake Guentzel

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Zemgus Girgensons

Curtis Douglas - Jack Finley - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the New Jersey Devils for the second time this season on Tuesday... Tampa Bay is 45-54-16 all-time against New Jersey, including 24-24-8 on home ice...The Lightning fell 5-3 to New Jersey in the first matchup of 2025-26 back on Oct. 11, a game in which defenseman Max Crozier led all Bolts with 0-2—2 and the Lightning received goals from Ryan McDonagh, Yanni Gourde and Darren Raddysh...Steven Stamkos is the franchise career scoring leader against New Jersey with 24-21—45 in 44 games, while Nikita Kucherov leads all active Bolts with 12-29—41 in 28 games...The Lightning went 2-0-1 against New Jersey in 2024-25 and were led in scoring by Brandon Hagel (3-3—6) and Anthony Cirelli (1-5—6)...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves in the Oct. 11 game and holds a 9-6-1 career record with a .903 save percentage against New Jersey...Jonas Johansson is 2-0-0 against the Devils as a Bolt with an .889 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Helmet Piggy Bank

The holidays are coming and it's time to start saving! Tampa Bay Sports has the perfect item for storing all that holiday spending cash, check out the helmet piggy bank, available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, November 20 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Saturday, November 22 at Washington Capitals

Monday, November 24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers