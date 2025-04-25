Nuts & Bolts: Making the trip south for Game 3

Everything you need to know ahead of Game 3 between the Lightning and Panthers on Saturday.

When: Saturday, April 26 - 1 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Conor Geekie - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Yanni Gourde

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Nick Perbix - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

Tampa Bay’s First Round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Florida Panthers shifts to Sunrise for Game 3 on Saturday as the teams will play at 1 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena...Tampa Bay will aim for their first win of the series against the Panthers after Florida took Game 1 by a 6-2 score and won Thursday’s Game 2 by a 2-0 final at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay is 9-8 against the Panthers all-time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including 4-4 in road games...Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay in playoff scoring against Florida with 5-21—26 in 17 games, while Victor Hedman has the second most with 1-18—19 in 17 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has started for Tampa Bay in each of the 17 all-time playoff games against Florida, posting a 9-8 record to pair with a .927 save percentage, 2.47 goals against average and two shutouts...This marks the fourth time in five seasons that the teams are facing one another in the postseason and first since the Panthers won a 5-game series in 2024.

Item of the Game

Lightning vs Panthers Round 1 Match Up Lapel Pin

Tampa Bay Lightning 2025 Playoffs Round 1 match-up gear is now available. Available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Game 4: Lightning at Panthers | Monday, April 28 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 5: Lightning vs. Panthers | Wednesday, April 30 | TBD*

Game 6: Lightning at Panthers | Friday, May 2 | TBD*

Game 7: Lightning vs. Panthers | Sunday, May 4 | TBD*

*if necessary