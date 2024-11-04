Nuts & Bolts: Last stop in St. Louis

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, November 5 - 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Sunday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

J.J. Moser - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning end their four-game road trip with a visit to St. Louis on Tuesday as the teams play the first of two games in 10 days...Tampa Bay is 18-25-8 against the Blues all time, including 4-3-1 across the past five seasons...Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning in career scoring against St. Louis with a stat line of 7-12—19 in 20 games...Martin St. Louis is second with 4-13—17 in 15 games, while Nikita Kucherov is the top active Bolt against the Blues with 7-8—15 in 15 games...The teams split last year’s two-game series, as St. Louis won a Nov. 14 game 5-0 before the Lightning won game two by a 6-1 score on Dec. 19...Forward Nick Paul paced Tampa Bay in last season’s games against the Blues with 1-2—3. Stamkos also had three points (0-3—3)...Kucherov added a pair of goals, and Haydn Fleury had 1-1—2...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy earned the win in December, stopping 28 of 29 shots for a .966 save percentage...Jonas Johansson played the first game, stopping 24 of 28 shots for an .857 save percentage.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, November 7 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Thursday, November 14 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, November 16 vs. New Jersey Devils