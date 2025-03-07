Nuts & Bolts: Division collision against Boston

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 8 - 3 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: ESPN+

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: ESPN+

Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Gage Goncalves - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning will play the Boston Bruins for the third time this season when the Bruins visit AMALIE Arena on Saturday...Tampa Bay beat the Bruins 4-1 on Jan. 9 at AMALIE Arena before the Bruins won a 6-2 game on Jan. 14 in Boston...The Lightning are 38-63-19 all-time against Boston, including 26-24-9 on home ice...Victor Hedman (1-2—3) and Nikita Kucherov (0-3—3) co-lead the Lightning in scoring against Boston through two games this season...Vincent Lecavalier is the franchise leader in career scoring versus the Bruins, scoring 20-29—49 in 50 games...Hedman ranks fourth and leads active Bolts with 10-23—33 in 55 games. Kucherov has 11-21—32 in 38 games...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games this season and is 1-1-0 with a .900 save percentage...The goalie is 10-12-2 with a .914 save percentage in 24 career starts against the Bruins with one shutout, while Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 with an .852 save percentage as a Bolt against the Bruins.

Item of the Game

35" Plush Thunderbug Launch

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, March 11 at Carolina Hurricanes

Thursday, March 13 at Philadelphia Flyers

Saturday, March 15 at Boston Bruins