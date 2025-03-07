Nuts & Bolts: Division collision against Boston

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
When: Saturday, March 8 - 3 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: ESPN+
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: ESPN+
Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Gage Goncalves - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning will play the Boston Bruins for the third time this season when the Bruins visit AMALIE Arena on Saturday...Tampa Bay beat the Bruins 4-1 on Jan. 9 at AMALIE Arena before the Bruins won a 6-2 game on Jan. 14 in Boston...The Lightning are 38-63-19 all-time against Boston, including 26-24-9 on home ice...Victor Hedman (1-2—3) and Nikita Kucherov (0-3—3) co-lead the Lightning in scoring against Boston through two games this season...Vincent Lecavalier is the franchise leader in career scoring versus the Bruins, scoring 20-29—49 in 50 games...Hedman ranks fourth and leads active Bolts with 10-23—33 in 55 games. Kucherov has 11-21—32 in 38 games...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games this season and is 1-1-0 with a .900 save percentage...The goalie is 10-12-2 with a .914 save percentage in 24 career starts against the Bruins with one shutout, while Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 with an .852 save percentage as a Bolt against the Bruins.
Item of the Game
35" Plush Thunderbug Launch
The Road Ahead
Tuesday, March 11 at Carolina Hurricanes
Thursday, March 13 at Philadelphia Flyers
Saturday, March 15 at Boston Bruins