Nuts & Bolts: Bounce back needed from Tampa Bay in Game 2

Everything you need to know ahead of Game 2 between the Lightning and Panthers on Thursday.

When: Thursday, April 24 - 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Yanni Gourde - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Conor Geekie - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers will return to AMALIE Arena on Thursday for Game Two of their first round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs after the Panthers took Game One by a 6-2 score on Tuesday...Tampa Bay is 9-7 all-time against the Panthers in the playoffs, including 5-3 at AMALIE Arena...This marks the fourth time in five seasons that the teams are facing one another in the postseason and first since the Panthers won a 5-game series in 2024...Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay in playoff scoring against Florida with 5-21—26 in 16 games, while Victor Hedman is tied for second with 1-18—19 in 16 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has started for the Lightning in each of the 16 all-time playoff games against Florida, posting a 9-7 record to pair with a .926 save percentage, 2.56 goals against average and two shutouts...Vasilevskiy finished Tuesday’s Game 1 with 10 saves, and six different Lightning skaters finished with a point.

The Road Ahead

Game 3: Lightning at Panthers | Saturday, April 26 | 1 p.m. ET

Game 4: Lightning at Panthers | Monday, April 28 | 7 p.m. ET

Game 5: Lightning vs. Panthers | Wednesday, April 30 | TBD*

Game 6: Lightning at Panthers | Friday, May 2 | TBD*

Game 7: Lightning vs. Panthers | Sunday, May 4 | TBD*

*if necessary