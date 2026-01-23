Nuts & Bolts: Back-to-back begins in Chicago

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday:

When: Friday, January 23 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: United Center - Chicago, IL

TV Coverage: ESPN

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Jack Finley - Nick Paul

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Friday's Matchup

The Lightning will close their season series against the Chicago Blackhawks when they visit the United Center on Friday in Chicago...The Blackhawks took the first game between the teams by a 3-2 score on Oct. 23 in Tampa despite Ryan McDonagh scoring 1-1—2 and Nikita Kucherov adding 0-2—2 for the Lightning...Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in that game, which was tied 2-2 after two periods before Ryan Donato scored the lone goal in the final minute of the third...Tampa Bay is 36-18-9 all-time against the Blackhawks, a record that includes a 17-10-5 pace on the road...Victor Hedman is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Chicago with 7-28—35 in 33 games, and Steven Stamkos is second with 17-17—34 in 29 games...Brayden Point leads all active Bolts in goals with 13 in 24 games...Vasilevskiy is 13-1-0 with a .927 save percentage against the Blackhawks in his career with one shutout...Goalie partner Jonas Johansson is 2-2-0 with an .831 save percentage versus the team in his career, with all four starts coming as a member of the Lightning

The Road Ahead

Saturday, January 24 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Monday, January 26 vs. Utah Mammoths

Thursday, January 29 vs. Winnipeg Jets