Nuts & Bolts: Back-to-back begins in Chicago

The Lightning hit the road to take on the Blackhawks at the United Center on Friday

260122-TBL-Nuts-Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday:

When: Friday, January 23 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: United Center - Chicago, IL
Pregame Show: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now
TV Coverage: ESPN
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Jack Finley - Nick Paul

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Friday's Matchup
The Lightning will close their season series against the Chicago Blackhawks when they visit the United Center on Friday in Chicago...The Blackhawks took the first game between the teams by a 3-2 score on Oct. 23 in Tampa despite Ryan McDonagh scoring 1-1—2 and Nikita Kucherov adding 0-2—2 for the Lightning...Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in that game, which was tied 2-2 after two periods before Ryan Donato scored the lone goal in the final minute of the third...Tampa Bay is 36-18-9 all-time against the Blackhawks, a record that includes a 17-10-5 pace on the road...Victor Hedman is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Chicago with 7-28—35 in 33 games, and Steven Stamkos is second with 17-17—34 in 29 games...Brayden Point leads all active Bolts in goals with 13 in 24 games...Vasilevskiy is 13-1-0 with a .927 save percentage against the Blackhawks in his career with one shutout...Goalie partner Jonas Johansson is 2-2-0 with an .831 save percentage versus the team in his career, with all four starts coming as a member of the Lightning

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
2026 Stadium Series Collection
It's the last chance to gear up for the Stadium Series game! Shop our men's and women's Stadium Series packs including everything you'll need for game day! Available online only at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Saturday, January 24 at Columbus Blue Jackets
Monday, January 26 vs. Utah Mammoths
Thursday, January 29 vs. Winnipeg Jets

News Feed

The 2026 Stadium Series FAQ Guide

‘Pretty remarkable’: Arena build begins at Raymond James Stadium

Hedman, NOSOLO partner to raise awareness, support for mental health on Hockey Talks Night

The Backcheck: Quick strikes allow Bolts to push point streak to 14 games

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Sharks 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Sharks 1

Nuts & Bolts: A quick stop at home to host the Sharks

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Stars 1

The Backcheck: Lightning point streak hits 13 games with Sunday win in Dallas

Recap: Lightning 4, Stars 1

Lightning re-assign G Brandon Halverson to AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: A Sunday matinee against the Stars

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blues 3, Lightning 2 - SO

The Backcheck: Win streak ends but Bolts get shootout point Friday

Recap: Blues 3, Lightning 2 - SO

Lightning to host 2026 Hockey Talks Night on January 20 vs. Sharks

Lightning recall G Brandon Halverson from AHL Syracuse

Hounding pucks and blooming offense: Chemistry strong amid steady Bolts trio