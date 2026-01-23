Nuts & Bolts: Back-to-back begins in Chicago

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday:
When: Friday, January 23 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: United Center - Chicago, IL
Pregame Show: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now
TV Coverage: ESPN
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Jack Finley - Nick Paul
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile - Max Crozier
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Friday's Matchup
The Lightning will close their season series against the Chicago Blackhawks when they visit the United Center on Friday in Chicago...The Blackhawks took the first game between the teams by a 3-2 score on Oct. 23 in Tampa despite Ryan McDonagh scoring 1-1—2 and Nikita Kucherov adding 0-2—2 for the Lightning...Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in that game, which was tied 2-2 after two periods before Ryan Donato scored the lone goal in the final minute of the third...Tampa Bay is 36-18-9 all-time against the Blackhawks, a record that includes a 17-10-5 pace on the road...Victor Hedman is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Chicago with 7-28—35 in 33 games, and Steven Stamkos is second with 17-17—34 in 29 games...Brayden Point leads all active Bolts in goals with 13 in 24 games...Vasilevskiy is 13-1-0 with a .927 save percentage against the Blackhawks in his career with one shutout...Goalie partner Jonas Johansson is 2-2-0 with an .831 save percentage versus the team in his career, with all four starts coming as a member of the Lightning
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
2026 Stadium Series Collection
It's the last chance to gear up for the Stadium Series game! Shop our men's and women's Stadium Series packs including everything you'll need for game day! Available online only at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Saturday, January 24 at Columbus Blue Jackets
Monday, January 26 vs. Utah Mammoths
Thursday, January 29 vs. Winnipeg Jets