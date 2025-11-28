Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop on Black Friday in Detroit

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Red Wings on Friday.
When: Friday, November 28 - 12 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now
Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Curtis Douglas - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Declan Carlile - Steven Santini
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Friday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning can extend their win streak to a season-best six games when they visit the Detroit Red Wings for a Friday matinee...The game is the second between the teams this season after a 2-1 overtime loss for Tampa Bay on Oct. 27 in Detroit. The teams will meet again on March 12 and April 13...JJ Moser has the lone Lightning goal against the Red Wings this season, while goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 0-0-1 with a .935 save percentage...Tampa Bay holds a 40-37-7 record all-time against Detroit, including 16-22-4 on the road...Nikita Kucherov has a franchise-best 21-31—52 in 40 games against the Red Wings, and the next active player is Victor Hedman with 5-37—42 in 49 games... Vasilevskiy holds a 16-5-2 career record against the Red Wings with a .929 save percentage and one shutout...Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with an .878 save percentage against Detroit as a Bolt and is 0-1-1 with an .871 save percentage over his NHL career.
The Road Ahead
Saturday, November 29 at New York Rangers
Tuesday, December 2 at New York Islanders
Thursday, December 4 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins