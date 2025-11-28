Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop on Black Friday in Detroit

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Red Wings on Friday.

When: Friday, November 28 - 12 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile - Steven Santini

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Friday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning can extend their win streak to a season-best six games when they visit the Detroit Red Wings for a Friday matinee...The game is the second between the teams this season after a 2-1 overtime loss for Tampa Bay on Oct. 27 in Detroit. The teams will meet again on March 12 and April 13...JJ Moser has the lone Lightning goal against the Red Wings this season, while goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 0-0-1 with a .935 save percentage...Tampa Bay holds a 40-37-7 record all-time against Detroit, including 16-22-4 on the road...Nikita Kucherov has a franchise-best 21-31—52 in 40 games against the Red Wings, and the next active player is Victor Hedman with 5-37—42 in 49 games... Vasilevskiy holds a 16-5-2 career record against the Red Wings with a .929 save percentage and one shutout...Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with an .878 save percentage against Detroit as a Bolt and is 0-1-1 with an .871 save percentage over his NHL career.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Cyber Weekend Sale

Get ready to shop, because Cyber Weekend is here! Get 50% off or more on select Tampa Bay Lightning items through next Monday, while supplies last. Available online only at TampaBaySports.com.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, November 29 at New York Rangers

Tuesday, December 2 at New York Islanders

Thursday, December 4 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins