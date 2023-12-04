Nuts & Bolts: A rematch vs. the Stars

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Dallas Stars on Monday.

When: Monday, December 4 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Barre-Boulet

Tanner Jeannot - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont

Cole Koepke - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

The Lightning and Stars are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...The two teams met Dec. 2 at DAL with Tampa Bay dropping the contest 8-1...The Bolts posted a 2-0-0 record vs. DAL last season, winning the two contests by a combined score of 8-5...Alex Killorn (1-4—5) led Tampa Bay in points and assists vs. DAL last season, while Anthony Cirelli (2-1—3) paced the team in goals...Nikita Kucherov has recorded 15 points over his last 11 games vs. DAL (2-13—15)...Steven Stamkos has picked up 27 points over his last 21 contests vs. DAL (17-10—27), including 10 points over the last 11 meetings (6-4—10)...Brandon Hagel has six points in his last eight games vs. DAL (2-4—6)...Victor Hedman has 15 points over his last 21 contests vs. DAL (3-12—15)...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 7-3-0 over his last 10 starts vs. DAL, recording two shutouts with a .926 save percentage and 1.96 goals against average during that span...The Bolts are 8-1-1 in their last 10 home games vs. DAL and 6-4-0 in the last 10 meetings overall... Stamkos (20-12—32) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. DAL, while Hedman (5-20—25) leads the way in assists.

Injuries

Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Hedman's 1000th Game Collection

Lightning Defenseman Victor Hedman played his 1000th game tonight, and you can commemorate the event with the limited edition collection. Available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Wednesday, December 6 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Buy Tickets

Thursday, December 7 at Nashville Predators

Saturday, December 9 at Seattle Kraken