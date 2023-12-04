Nuts & Bolts: A rematch vs. the Stars

The Bolts and Stars shift their home-and-home series to Tampa on Monday

TBLatDAL_120423_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Dallas Stars on Monday.

When: Monday, December 4 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FMLightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Barre-Boulet
Tanner Jeannot - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont
Cole Koepke - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup
The Lightning and Stars are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...The two teams met Dec. 2 at DAL with Tampa Bay dropping the contest 8-1...The Bolts posted a 2-0-0 record vs. DAL last season, winning the two contests by a combined score of 8-5...Alex Killorn (1-4—5) led Tampa Bay in points and assists vs. DAL last season, while Anthony Cirelli (2-1—3) paced the team in goals...Nikita Kucherov has recorded 15 points over his last 11 games vs. DAL (2-13—15)...Steven Stamkos has picked up 27 points over his last 21 contests vs. DAL (17-10—27), including 10 points over the last 11 meetings (6-4—10)...Brandon Hagel has six points in his last eight games vs. DAL (2-4—6)...Victor Hedman has 15 points over his last 21 contests vs. DAL (3-12—15)...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 7-3-0 over his last 10 starts vs. DAL, recording two shutouts with a .926 save percentage and 1.96 goals against average during that span...The Bolts are 8-1-1 in their last 10 home games vs. DAL and 6-4-0 in the last 10 meetings overall... Stamkos (20-12—32) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. DAL, while Hedman (5-20—25) leads the way in assists.

Injuries
Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

The Road Ahead
Wednesday, December 6 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Buy Tickets
Thursday, December 7 at Nashville Predators
Saturday, December 9 at Seattle Kraken

