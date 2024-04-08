NEW YORK (April 8, 2024) – Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending April 7.
Nikita Kucherov named NHL's First Star of the Week
Kucherov leads the league in points tallying 136, a franchise record
FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Kucherov posted a League-best nine assists and 10 points in four games (1-9—10) to propel the Lightning(43‑27-7, 93 points) to a pair of wins as they clinched their seventh consecutive playoff berth. He opened the week with one helper in a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings April 1. Kucherov then registered three straight three-point performances, the third time he has accomplished the feat in his career (also April 23-26, 2022: 4-8—12 in 3 GP and Feb. 10-14, 2019: 4-7—11 in 3 GP). He collected three assists in a 4-1 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs April 3 to surpass his franchise record for points in one season, established in 2018-19 en route to capturing the Art Ross Trophy (41-87—128 in 82 GP). Kucherov added 1-2—3 in a 7-4 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens April 4 to become the first Tampa Bay player to compile 90 assists in one season – and the second player on any team to reach the milestone in 2023-24, following Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (31-99—130 in 74 GP), after no one had done so since 2006-07. Kucherov capped the week with three more helpers, his 10th three-assist and 22nd three-point game of the campaign, in a 5-4 defeat versus the Pittsburgh Penguins April 6. The 30-year-old Kucherov, who has points in six straight outings dating to March 27 (2-11—13), leads the NHL with 43-93—136 through 76 total appearances this season – three points ahead of second-place Nathan MacKinnon (48-85—133 in 78 GP w/ COL). Kucherov also ranks among the top 2023-24 performers in power-play assists (1st; 38), power-play points (1st; 51), assists (2nd; 93), shots on goal (t‑6th; 296), goals (t-7th; 43) and power-play goals (t-13th; 13).