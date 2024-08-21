My Bolts Story: A collection of great moments in Lightning fan history 

"Our intent in June of 2015 was to attend a concert at Amalie Arena by Garth Brooks. The NHL playoffs had other plans for the arena and the concert was cancelled. As new Tampa residents we had heard great things about the fan experience at Lightning games and turned our cancelled Garth tickets into Lightning-Blackhawks playoff tickets. That was it.... we turned that experience into season tickets as Lightning fans. I guess you could say we turned the cancellation into 'The Thunder Rolls'!" – David Armitage

"In 2003, I moved down to Florida to go to college in Lakeland. My father lived just outside of Tampa and was a Lightning season ticket holder. We loved going to games together and in 2004, the Lightning were fighting their way through the playoffs. Fast forward to Stanley Cup Game 7 against the Flames at home, my father and I are making our way from the parking lot to the stadium when a man approached. He offered my father $1,600 for each of our tickets. My father turned to me and asked if I wanted to be given $1,600, and he would take the other $1,600, and we could go watch the game at a local restaurant. Somehow, at age 19 I realized the value of being at a Game 7 Final with my Dad. As every Bolts fan knows, we won, and the moments were unforgettable. My father passed away unexpectedly when I was 21. I made the right choice." – Jason Shollenberger

"I was [stationed] in Iraq and woke up on a Sunday morning. On this base, we just happened to get the morning off on Sundays. At this point, I've been in Iraq for probably about three months and had never gone to the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) tent. This is a place that has activities and some TVs. Well, one Sunday morning out of the blue I decided I'm going to go to the MWR tent and see what's going on. I walked in and noticed there was hockey on TV, so I went over to see who's playing. Because I was in Iraq for so long, I had no idea what was going on with hockey, so I didn't think it was a big deal when I noticed that the Lightning were playing. As I got closer, I noticed it says “Stanley Cup Final Game 7” and that the Lightning were currently winning at the start of the third period. I grabbed a seat and enjoyed my morning as I watched the Lightning win a Stanley Cup for the very first time." – Jacob Toppin

"I will always be thankful for how they made my 7-year-old niece Skyla feel when they made her the honorary Captain as she was going through her cancer treatments. Everyone from the start of the day till the end of the night after the game was amazing. They treated her so special inside the locker rooms after a hard morning of practice and the players were all so sweet. They answered any questions she had and signed her jersey. They gave her all the time she wanted. The ride on the Zamboni, the jersey with her name on it and the proof that dreams do come true. With that, she has a clean bill of health. I am very thankful for the smile they put on her face. #gobolts" – Tinamarie Farrell