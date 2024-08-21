My Bolts Story: A collection of great moments in Lightning fan history 

We’re roughly four weeks away from the start of Lightning training camp and seven weeks away from the start of hockey season. The players continue to rest up, the fans hang tight. But as the ice goes down in Amalie Arena, our offseason series of seriously great fan moments continues on the other side of the glass.
Enter the newest edition of great moments in Bolts fan history: My Bolts Story. My Bolts Story is a crowdsource of fan chronicles in which Lightning fans can share their favorite memories in their own words. These are stories of devotion, drive, a little moxie when it counts. We’re talking indelible father-son moments, goal horns attached to big trucks, and ranch dogs spreading the good news of the Lightning across the country. And that’s only the first batch.
The following fan tales and anecdotes are just part of the fabric that make the Tampa Bay hockey community one of one. If you would like to enter for a chance to be featured in future spotlights or in the newsletter, you can submit your My Bolts Story here.
"My most memorable Bolts story has been my recent five-year-long road trip around North America to visit every NHL arena with my dog, Holland the Pup. I adopted Holland from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and we love all the work that Victor Hedman does to raise money for that organization. Holland and I loved wearing our custom Lightning jerseys to every arena and were fortunate to be invited on the ice in Anaheim, Nashville and Edmonton. We finished our crazy journey in April of 2023 in New York by visiting Madison Square Garden and UBS Arena for the Rangers and Islanders games against the Lightning. We were then invited for a live on-air segment on the NHL Network in New Jersey and got to meet a lot of the NHL Network staff and on-air talent, including former Bolt Brian Boyle! We have loved meeting fellow hockey fans along the way and showcasing the "friendly" side of sports by hanging out with fans of other teams. We hope to continue our hockey travels into the future and are so excited about the 2024-25 season!" – Adam Vosding