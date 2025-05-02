Anthony Cirelli Voted Selke Trophy Finalist

NEW YORK (May 2, 2025) – Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers, Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers are the three finalists for the 2024-25 Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Selke Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

Cirelli posted several single-season highs in helping the Lightning allow just 216 goals in 2024-25 (not including goals-against for shootout losses), the fourth-lowest total in the NHL and 51 fewer than in 2023-24 – the second-biggest drop among all clubs. He recorded a career-best +30 rating, seventh among NHL forwards, and set a new scoring mark with 59 points (27 goals, 32 assists) in 80 games despite making 257 of his 963 face-off shift starts in the offensive zone (26.7%). He played the most minutes in his eight-season NHL career (1495:14, an average of 18:41 per game), took the most face-offs (1,292) and recorded the most face-off wins (647, 50.1%). He led all Lightning forwards in shorthanded ice time (164:19) for a unit that ranked sixth in the NHL at 81.6% and contributed seven shorthanded points (four goals, three assists), tied for second in the NHL. Cirelli is a first-time NHL Awards finalist and the first Lightning player voted a Selke finalist in franchise history.

Did You Know?

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart are the first set of teammates voted Selke finalists since Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg of the Detroit Red Wings finished first and third, respectively, in balloting in 2007-08.

History

The Frank J. Selke Trophy was presented in 1977 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank J. Selke, one of the great architects of Montreal’s and Toronto’s championship teams.

Announcement Schedule

The series of NHL Trophy finalist announcements continues Monday, May 5, when the three finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy will be unveiled.