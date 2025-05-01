Lightning reassign D Max Crozier, F Conor Geekie to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Max Crozier and forward Conor Geekie to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Crozier, 25, has skated in 52 games with the Crunch this season, recording a career-high nine goals and 34 points with a plus-16 rating and four game-winning tallies. He led all Syracuse defensemen for goals, game-winning goals, plus/minus and shots (129) while ranking second for points, assists (25) and power-play goals (3) during the regular season. Crozier has skated in two Calder Cup Playoff games with the Crunch this season, firing nine shots on goal and recording two penalty minutes.

Geekie, 20, has appeared in 24 games with Syracuse this season, logging 11 goals and 20 points with two game-winners and eight goals on the power play. Since March 1, Geekie has found the scoresheet in 11 of his 16 games played with the Crunch, recording 10 goals and 17 points to rank second among all Syracuse skaters for scoring during that span.

Crozier was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the fourth round, 120th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. Geekie was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, 11th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft and was acquired by the Lightning via trade on June 29, 2024.