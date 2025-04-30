Nikita Kucherov named finalist for the 2024-25 Ted Lindsay Award

TORONTO (April 30, 2025) – The National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today the three finalists for the 2024-25 Ted Lindsay Award are forward Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, along with forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenceman Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche. The TLA is presented annually to “the most outstanding player in the NHL,” as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.

This season’s finalists include the reigning Art Ross Trophy winner, Kucherov, as well as the defending TLA recipient, MacKinnon, along with the 2024-25 top-scoring defenceman, Makar – marking the first time that two teammates have placed as finalists for the players’ award since it was reintroduced as the Ted Lindsay Award in 2010.

Formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award, the TLA is the namesake of the first president of the original Players’ Association and NHLPA pioneer, Ted Lindsay. This season marks the 54th presentation of the only NHL award voted on by the players themselves.

The three TLA finalists received the most votes from their peers based on their 2024-25 regular season campaigns, and are listed in alphabetical order as follows:

NIKITA KUCHEROV, Tampa Bay Lightning

Kucherov played in 78 regular-season games for the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2024-25 season. The forward from Maykop, Adygea, Russia, led the league in scoring (121 points) to win his second consecutive and third overall (also 2018-19) Art Ross Trophy. Kucherov shared the league lead in assists (84), while becoming the fourth NHL player to record three consecutive 80-assist seasons. He led the league in points per game (1.55), primary assists (56), power-play points (46) and power-play assists (38), and he finished third in even-strength points (75). Kucherov tied for fifth in game-winning goals (9) and tied for 13th in goals (37). In his 12th year in the NHL, the forward placed third among right wingers in average time on ice (21:11). Kucherov was a finalist for last season’s award (2023-24), and he is seeking his second TLA (2018-19) in seven seasons.

About the Ted Lindsay Award:

The Ted Lindsay Award is unique as the only NHL award voted on by the players themselves, carrying on the tradition established in 1970-71 with the Lester B. Pearson Award. NHLPA members annually vote on the player they deem to be the most outstanding in the NHL regular season. The award was reintroduced in 2009-10 as the namesake of the late Ted Lindsay to honour his legacy as a Hockey Hall of Fame forward known for skill, tenacity and leadership, along with his role in establishing the original Players’ Association. For more information on the TLA, visit NHLPA.com. Join the conversation by using #TedLindsayAward.