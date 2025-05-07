Lightning honor April Community Heroes

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the Lightning Community Heroes for the month of April. Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, that will be designated to the charities of their choice. Since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero Program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community, the Lightning Foundation has granted $34.07 million to 791 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. For more information on this month’s Community Heroes, please click here.

April 9

628th Community Hero: Cher Harris

Donation Recipient: Autism Inspired Academy

April 11

629th Community Hero: Dr. Teresita Matos-Post

Donation Recipient: Beth-El Farmworker Ministries

April 13

630th Community Hero: Roaya Tyson

Donation Recipient: Gracepoint Foundation

April 15

631st Community Hero: Bob Bumiller

Donation Recipient: Learning Independence for Tomorrow

April 22

632nd Community Hero: Tim Marks

Donation Recipient: Metropolitan Ministries

April 24

633rd Community Hero: CJ Roberts

Donation Recipient: Tampa Bay History Center

April 30

634th Community Hero: Debbie Evenson

Donation Recipient: Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful

About the Community Hero Program

During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.

For more information on the Community Hero Program, please click here.