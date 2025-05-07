Lightning honor April Community Heroes

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the Lightning Community Heroes for the month of April. Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, that will be designated to the charities of their choice. Since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero Program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community, the Lightning Foundation has granted $34.07 million to 791 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. For more information on this month’s Community Heroes, please click here.
April 9
628th Community Hero: Cher Harris
Donation Recipient: Autism Inspired Academy
April 11
629th Community Hero: Dr. Teresita Matos-Post
Donation Recipient: Beth-El Farmworker Ministries
April 13
630th Community Hero: Roaya Tyson
Donation Recipient: Gracepoint Foundation
April 15
631st Community Hero: Bob Bumiller
Donation Recipient: Learning Independence for Tomorrow
April 22
632nd Community Hero: Tim Marks
Donation Recipient: Metropolitan Ministries
April 24
633rd Community Hero: CJ Roberts
Donation Recipient: Tampa Bay History Center
April 30
634th Community Hero: Debbie Evenson
Donation Recipient: Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful
About the Community Hero Program
During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.
For more information on the Community Hero Program, please click here.