Xbox, 500 Feet of Extension Cord and the Unsung Heroes of the 2004 Stanley Cup Ticket Line

This is in Thunder Alley? How long was the wait?

It was Thunder Alley, yeah. We just started lining up at the box office basically. And then more employees came out and decided, "Alright, we're cutting this off at 50, we're going to give you wristbands and then you can just wait." So it went overnight. And then by the second night—they let us go at some point—but we stayed overnight because we didn't want to lose our spot.

So at that point, we called a buddy and we’re like, "Hey, we're down here. We're bored. It looks like we're going to be here at least one night, all night. Bring us a TV, an Xbox, and as much extension cord as you can possibly find."

What kind of TV? This is very important because I feel like flat screens weren't invented yet in 2004.

No, no, no. This was not a flat screen. This was ... I couldn't tell you the name brand, but it had a gray or chrome outer. It had that big back that kind of sloped down the back. And it was probably a, I don't know, 32-inch TV or something like that. It was a heavy son of a bitch to get out there. And even then, the Xboxes were thick. But the trick was: it was hard to find a place to plug this stuff in. So we ended up having to go way ... I mean, we almost used the entire 500 feet of extension cord that we were able to piece together before we found an outlet. And so we did that all night.

Do you remember what game you were playing?

Man, I think it was a game called NHL Hitz.

I just did some quick Googling on NHL Hitz. 2003 looks like it was the last one.

Dude, that game is an absolute blast. And you could make your own guy, and we would just have these massive dudes out there. You could check people through the glass and fight whenever you wanted.

Like the NFL Blitz of hockey.

Yes, exactly. NFL Blitz for hockey, and it was awesome. We just played that nonstop…it would probably end up getting me divorced if I start playing that game again.

Did other people waiting in line get in on the gaming?

Yeah! Over time, people started just respecting [each other]…At first it was like, "I don't want to move an inch. I don't want anybody to get in front of me." And then once we got the wristbands from the Lightning folks…then you were good to move around. I think that's why they ended up interviewing us on the news because we had a group of people around us and we're playing video games at five o'clock in the morning.

Is there another moment or story you especially love leading up to Game 7?

I don't know if you remember, but back then, the big tagline around town was, "Lord Stanley needs a tan." And so we made signs while we were waiting in that line. Back then, and this is probably too obscure for you to use, but ABC had the games. The main crew was Gary Thorne and Bill Clement. Bill Clement was kind of like this older white guy, kind of pasty looking, had a mustache.

Classic.

And so we made this sign…you know how you write ABC down [vertically]. And we were like, "Lord Stanley needs a tan… And so does Bill Clement." And I don't know if it ever made air. We were holding it for the camera guy…but everybody kept asking for pictures with that sign. They came back to it a couple times. So I have no idea if it ever made air or not…but it’s one story that reminds me of that 2004 run.

So you finally arrive at Game 7. What was the atmosphere like in the arena?

It was wild. I'd never experienced anything like that before. And to be honest with you, until the Lightning got good again and started making those runs, I really hadn't experienced anything like it since. But it was just, it was electric. And it was crazy—I remember looking back, seeing highlights now, and people are in suits…not as many jerseys. And now when you go to a game, especially in the playoffs, it's 80% jerseys. So you could tell it was a different era back then.

But I remember everyone still had the Thundersticks. And our backs were up against the wall, the back concrete wall. We were all the way at the top.

I'm familiar with those. Those are good seats.

So good man. You could still see it. But yeah, just electric. And especially I think for Tampa, that was something that we hadn't experienced before.