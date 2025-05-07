Lightning sign G Jonas Johansson to a two-year contract extension

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed goaltender Jonas Johansson to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $1.25 million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Johansson, 29, appeared in 19 games with the Lightning this season, recording a 9-6-3 record with an .895 save percentage, 3.13 goals against average and one shutout. The Gävle, Sweden, native logged 20 or more saves in 15 of his 19 appearances and held his opponent to three or fewer goals in seven of his last 10 starts.

Since signing with Tampa Bay during the summer of 2023, Johansson has played in 45 games with the Bolts, posting a 21-13-8 record with an .892 save percentage, 3.27 goals against average and three shutouts. His 1,165 career saves as a member of the Lightning are the 17th-most among all goaltenders in franchise history.

Johansson has appeared in 80 career NHL games between the Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, logging a 32-26-12 record with an .890 save percentage, 3.29 goals against average and four shutouts. The 6-foot-5, 218-pound goaltender was originally drafted by Buffalo in the third round, 61st overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.