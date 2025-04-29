Nuts & Bolts: Back at home for Game 5

Everything you need to know ahead of Game 5 between the Lightning and Panthers on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, April 28 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Conor Geekie - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Wednesday's Matchup

Tampa Bay returns home to AMALIE Arena on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop in Game 5 of their First Round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Florida Panthers...The Panthers won the first two games at AMALIE Arena before the Lightning split games 3 and 4 on the road...Tampa Bay trails 3-1 in the series and is 10-9 all-time in the playoffs against Florida after Monday, including 5-4 on home ice...Tampa Bay has been led in scoring by forward Jake Guentzel’s 2-3—5 in four games, while Nikita Kucherov has 0-4—4...Kucherov is the team’s all-time leader in playoff scoring against Florida with a line of 5-24—29 in 19 games, while defenseman Victor Hedman ranks second with 1-18—19 in 19 games...Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-3 with an .884 save percentage in four starts this postseason and carries a 10-9 career playoff record against the Panthers to pair with a .927 save percentage, 2.43 goals against average and two shutouts.

Item of the Game

The Road Ahead

Game 6: Lightning at Panthers | Friday, May 2 | TBD*

Game 7: Lightning vs. Panthers | Sunday, May 4 | TBD*

*if necessary