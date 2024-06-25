The Great North American Hockey Tour

Wherever the Lensmires go, the Tampa Bay Lightning flag follows.

It’s peeked into the depths of the Grand Canyon. Carved the icy fjords of Norway. Taken a dog sled ride through Whistler. But no matter how far the flag flies, it always ends up at a Bolts game.

For the past seven years, Katie Lensmire and her father Warren have tethered their world travels to Lightning road games. 31 teams. 33 total arenas. They've accumulated an immaculate points percentage of .742 on the road. A 21-6-4 record so impressive that if this week’s impending NHL Draft was for daringly devoted fans, the Lensmires would be first-round picks. (The Lightning have first-round picks in my daringly devoted fan draft.)

“We've been hockey fans since Central Wisconsin which is where we lived prior to moving to Florida,” Warren tells me over an offseason Zoom call. “When we came down and could start seeing professional hockey with the Lightning, it was a no-brainer.”

The Lightning bug got them on Katie’s 18th birthday—her first Bolts game. And soon after a jaunt to a road contest against the Wild, the vision for their journey began to take shape.

In our second installment of Great Moments in Bolts Fan History, the Lensmires tell me all about their far-reaching escapades, what it was like to witness Steven Stamkos’s 500th goal, and the arenas and fanbases that will stick with them for years to come.

Thompson Brandes: How did the light bulb come on for this idea with you two?

Katie Lensmire: So our first game, we went up to the Minnesota Wild. My sister lived in Minneapolis so that was kind of an easy way to get a game done. We visited her and went to our first away game and got hooked. And then our second game that year, we went to Boston and after that we were kind of like, we really want to do all 31.

Warren Lensmire: It was her idea. She said, "Dad, let's do it. Let's make this a bucket list thing." And I said, "As long as her mother approved, I was on board with it."

Did you have a few cities under your belt or did you start fresh?

Katie: That first year we went to two games. And then the following year we went to two games and were like, we got to pick up our pace a little bit. So it got to more like five games a year, and then I think seven or eight was the most that we did in one season.

Warren: Covid kind of threw a wrench in things, so it backed us up on what our game plan was, and I said, "I don't want to be in a walker doing this. We got to pick up the pace."

Did you have a map and a strategy or did it just sort of unfold over time?

Katie: Yeah, I'd get so excited when the schedule would come out and I would kind of plan what cities would work within our schedules. And so always at the beginning of the year I had a game plan of where we wanted to go.

Warren: She also runs her own business, so we have to work around her schedule for her clients. I'm an unpaid intern for her firm, so I'm flexible.